With Mother's Day just around the corner, we at the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald want to know what makes your mum the best.

We have a bumper haul of prizes to give away, thanks to some generous sponsors, and all you have to do is share a memory with us.

To go in the draw, tell us your fondest, funniest or most interesting memory of your mum. It might be a special moment shared, a hilarious encounter or something bizarre and unusual she got up to.

We'll pick out the most entertaining, hilarious, and heart-warming tales to be published in the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald on May 5.

And if that's not enough encouragement, we have these amazing prizes up for grabs from our fantastic sponsors:

• Acacia Bay Garden Centre: $50 voucher.

• Cremebrulee Hair: Pure Fiji Skin Saviour Enzyme Facial - 60 minutes (usually $125).

• Chef's Complements: Michel Design Works Gardenia Apron ($50 value).

• Nikki's Flowers: Gift Pack ($50 value).

• Rocks & Diamonds: A pair of silver stud earrings.

• Cafe Lacus: $50 voucher.

• Incredible India: $50 voucher.

To get the ball rolling, here's my own example.

I'm the oldest of five children and it's fair to say we caused my mother plenty of stress.

She'll be the first to admit she did not have the healthiest lifestyle and when I was younger she was overweight and unhappy.

She started walking regularly in an effort to improve her health and fitness. As she built up her stamina and fitness her walks got longer and she entered herself in the 10km walk at the Wellington Marathon event.

One of the major spot prizes at that event was flights to England and an entry into the London Marathon the following year. My mum's race number was pulled out in the draw and she was named the winner.

She had barely run in her life, she spent her childhood in the library, not on the sports fields. However, she decided it was too good an opportunity to miss out on and started training.

She started with the Couch to 5km programme, in which you gradually build up the distance you are able to run. She hit 5km and worked her way up to 10km, then a half marathon. After a year she was ready for the London Marathon, but then disaster struck.

Volcanoes erupting in Iceland put a halt to many overseas flights, including the one my mum was meant to be on to London.

She missed the event.

Many, in this situation, would give up. I know I probably would've decided it wasn't to be and given up on running. But not my mum. Her entry and flights were postponed to the following year's events and she continued training.

During this time she lost about 30kg and the change in her mood and happiness was wonderful to see.

In 2011, my parents flew to London and Mum found her way to the start line of the London Marathon. I was back in New Zealand, following the live updates online.

My proudest and fondest memory of my mum was seeing the update that told me she had finished the race, she had run the London Marathon. Knowing how hard she had worked, the challenges she faced (not least balancing training with five demanding kids), and what it meant to her was really special and truly inspirational.

If you have a story worth sharing, here's how to enter:

• Write your story in 300 words or less (feel free to include a photo).

• Email it to news@taupoturangiherald.co.nz or send a letter to Taupō & Tūrangi Herald, Starlight Arcade, 18 Horomātangi St, Taupō.

• Make sure you include a contact number so we can let you know if you've won.

We'll get in touch with the winners on May 5 so they can enjoy their prizes during the weekend of Mother's Day.