Hospice and Farmers grateful for community's generosity over festive season

Rotorua Community Hospice and Farmers Rotorua staff with the cheque after another successful Trees of Remembrance campaign in December. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hospices throughout the country have once again been overwhelmed and humbled by the support from Farmers Department Stores and their customers in the lead up to Christmas, including Rotorua Community Hospice.

Just over $819,000 was donated towards the end of 2020 and in Rotorua the donation was $26,114.58.

With this record-breaking amount, the total raised by Farmers staff and customers since 2014 exceeds $5 million, cementing this as the most successful and largest fundraising campaign in the history of hospices nationally.

All $5m donated over this time has gone into providing palliative care free of charge in the communities in which the funds were raised.

The iconic annual bauble produced by Farmers exclusively for hospice (sold for $10 with the full $10 donated to hospice) was once again in high demand.

In 2020 14,970 of the hand-painted collectable baubles "Comfort by Hospice" were sold.

They are now a sought after collector's item with people anticipating their release in time for Christmas.

Thanks to the support of Farmers, one of the unique elements of this fundraising is that 100 per cent of funds raised in each community stay in that community to support the local hospice service.

Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger says, "For the people of Rotorua, the donation of $26,114.58 will enable Rotorua Community Hospice to make over 500 visits to patients in their own homes, or invest in five specialised beds which can be lent to patients in their own homes.

"Not only did the team at Farmers embrace raising funds for our hospice, they also worked as ambassadors for our services, helping the community to better understand the work we do.

"The awareness raising that comes from being involved with Farmers is invaluable. The enthusiasm and commitment from all staff and the people of Rotorua has contributed to this outstanding result, thank you so much."

"A big thank you to everyone who donated or purchased a bauble in 2020. Your support and generosity is very much appreciated," says Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing co-ordinator Denise Byrne.

"Our thanks also to the wonderful team at Farmers Rotorua. Every year they get behind this campaign, helping raise money and awareness for Rotorua Hospice.

"Their enthusiasm and support for our work is greatly appreciated."