Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Gang harm reduction: Bay of Plenty police are 'doing things a better way'

6 minutes to read
Gang harm reduction co-ordinator Sergeant Damian White said dealing with gangs the old way hasn't worked, so it's time to do things differently. Photo / George Novak

Gang harm reduction co-ordinator Sergeant Damian White said dealing with gangs the old way hasn't worked, so it's time to do things differently. Photo / George Novak

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Top police officials say we "can't arrest our way out of gangs", and to keep trying would be "the definition of lunacy".

So, Bay of Plenty cops are pioneering a better way of reducing gang

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.