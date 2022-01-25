Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: British crime dramas and the artistry of painstakingly building a case

4 minutes to read
Police work really does come down to methodically building a case that leads to an arrest, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo/Getty

Police work really does come down to methodically building a case that leads to an arrest, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo/Getty

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

COMMENT

Over the summer break, I spent time watching two great TV crime drama series.

Not the loud American ones just two strong English programmes; Vera and Touch of Frost. American TV crime drama programmes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.