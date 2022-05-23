Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Former teacher named as new principal appointment for John Paul College

3 minutes to read
Justin Harper will start as principal at John Paul College at the start of Term 3. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Former John Paul College teacher Justin Harper has been named the school's new principal.

In a written statement, John Paul College board of trustees chairman J-P Gaston said the board was excited by the "energy,

