Rotorua and Bay of Plenty principals are relieved there will be no restrictions placed on the enrolment of primary-aged international students. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua and Bay of Plenty school leaders are "absolutely delighted" plans to prohibit enrolment of fee-paying international students under Year 9 will not go ahead.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement at an international education conference in Auckland on Thursday morning, saying consultation with the sector showed the "significant benefits" of having overseas students in primary schools.

Kaitao Intermediate School principal Phil Palfrey was "absolutely delighted" the school would soon be able to welcome back international students.

Kaitao Intermediate principal Phil Palfrey. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It's fantastic. We will be welcoming back international students as fast as we can get them back in the country," he said.

The school had been hosting students from China since 2018, but this was put on pause when Covid arrived.

They would have student groups from multiple different schools visit for three-week-long "study tours".

The trips provided an opportunity for cultural exchange between international and domestic students, he said.

He said intermediate staff had continued to engage with sister schools throughout the pandemic and he hoped to see students return next year.

"We are hopefully looking at them coming back next year. When they are ready, we are ready."

Palfrey previously said the decile two school could put revenue towards schools resources - purchasing sports equipment and technology for students.

"It provides equitable outcomes for our students. It is hugely beneficial to our low decile school and works very well for us."

Lynmore School principal Hinei Taute welcomed the news, saying it was great to hear primary schools would continue to have the option of hosting students from overseas.

Before the pandemic the school had hosted a small of number of overseas students that stayed between a term and one year.

Taute said hosting international students helped increase understanding around multiculturalism and the value diversity and difference at school.

"We learn from each other and have the ability to hear and celebrate different languages."

Schools International Education Business Association executive director John van der Zwan. Photo / Supplied

Waihī-based organisation Schools International Education Business Association supports and advocates for schools across the country that host international students.

Executive director John van der Zwan said it was likely primary-aged international students could start arriving in the country from the middle of term three.

"Now the borders are open the flow of students can begin again. The pent up demand will begin to be filled," he said.

Van der Zwan said the "main challenge" for schools now would be to ensure the infrastructure was in place to provide high-quality education and pastoral care.

He feared some overseas families would choose to seek education opportunities in Canada and Australia, which opened up "well before" New Zealand.

"We have lost quite a bit of ground internationally with our main competitors. The risk is that students who could consider New Zealand may well go there instead," he said.

"When students do come back it's important we provide exceptional quality care so we can start to re-establish ourselves as an option."

Thursday's announcement sent a strong message that international education was valued and provided certainty for its recovery, he said.

Education Tauranga regional relationship manager Melissa Gillingham said the room erupted in "cheers and clapping" on Thursday when Hipkins announced the decision.

"I am absolutely elated and hugely relieved. It was very well received by the crowd.

She felt as though the organisation presented a "very convincing argument" against the proposed changes during consultation.

"All of the hard work and effort that went into preparing a regional submission was well worth it."

Twenty-three of the organisation's 38 members were primary and intermediate schools.

She said schools had already been receiving inquiries from prospective families along with expressions of interest about short-term study tours. But up until now they had not been able to give clear answers.

"Being able to provide confirmation we are open for business, instead of a question mark around it is really key for our visibility."

Korean Times director Hyun Taek Yang described Government's decision as "commonsense" and said he was now looking forward to carrying on business as usual.

Seventy per cent of Korean international students in Tauranga were aged between 5 and 12, he said.

Yang said he was dealing with a "huge" number of queries from Korean families after the announcement the border would reopen to international students two months early.

"I am talking with 30 to 40 prospective Korean families who wish to come to Tauranga schools."

Last week Hipkins announced all international students could enrol to study in New Zealand from July 31.

Consultation launched on the refresh of the New Zealand International Education Strategy 2022-2030, with a draft plan released.

Hipkins said the plan reflected the "different world" post-Covid, and focus on "high-value and innovative international education offerings".

He would also travel to the US and South America from late May to early June to promote international education.