Experience the 'Four Seasons' in summer with Bay of Plenty Symphonia

Violin soloist Andrew Beer. Photo / Adrian Malloch

Spring, summer, autumn and winter – the opportunity to experience the four seasons as musically depicted by Vivaldi, alongside Piazzolla's South American angle, is coming to Rotorua.

This seasonal chamber concert with a difference will be presented by Bay of Plenty Symphonia on in Rotorua on February 14.

Antonio Vivaldi's famous Four Seasons concertos are interspersed with the jazzy, tango-inspired Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by the Argentine composer Ástor Piazzolla.

The Symphonia says while Vivaldi's version needs little introduction, Piazzolla's four 'concertos' are not so well known.

This music has numerous cross-references to Vivaldi's, building in the joke of inverted seasons between the two hemispheres, it says.

Violinist soloist Andrew Beer is concertmaster of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

He has performed and broadcast extensively throughout the world and recently won the Aotearoa Music Award for Best Classical Artist.

Ashley Brown features as lead cellist - and soloist in the Piazzolla.

Ashley is a founder of NZTrio and one of New Zealand's leading cello soloists, chamber musicians and recording artists.

The chamber orchestra is made up of 14 string players from Bay of Plenty Symphonia with guest harpsichordist Chalium Poppy.

The details

- What: Bay of Plenty Symphonia's 'Four Seasons' concert

- When: Sunday, February 14, 3pm

- Where: Harvest Centre

- Tickets: Adult/senior $20, 18 years and under $5. On sale via www.eventfinda.co.nz, and Tauranga and Rotorua i-Sites. Service fees will apply. Door sales also available – cash only