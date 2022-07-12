The Crankworx Rotorua pump track lit up at night. Photo / Kike Abelleira

The Government has given Rotorua's Crankworx a $5.1 million boost, securing the event's future until at least 2027.

The investment, announced on Tuesday, is part of a larger $8.1m package from the Government's Major Events Fund to support the growth of the event.

Crankworx Rotorua will receive $1m this year, $700,000 next year, $1m in 2024 and $800,000 each year from 2025 to 2027. The South Island Summer Series event will receive $750,000 each year from 2024 to 2027.

The Summer Series in the South Island was launched last year to bring a taste of Crankworx to destinations outside the world tour.

This year Crankworx Rotorua is from November 5 to 13. Dates for the Summer Series are yet to be confirmed.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash on Tuesday announced the funding to support the delivery of six Crankworx Rotorua mountain bike events including the Grand Finale in November, and up to 24 Summer Series events across the South Island.

"This is one of the most important mountain bike festivals in the world with a huge international following, so it's great to continue to host it in Rotorua, a city that has a well-deserved reputation as a global mountain biking destination," Nash said.

"We've held Crankworx events in New Zealand for the past seven years, and they have all been highly successful, attracting international visitors while incentivising the development of and upgrades to mountain bike and event-related infrastructure."

Nash said the cumulative economic impact of the 2015-to-2021 events had been independently assessed at more than $25.9m, excluding the economic benefit of visitors who travelled after the event and "the lasting awareness and hype generated for Rotorua".

"As we welcome back our international visitors, it's the perfect time to broaden our commitment to the mountain bike festival."

Dave Donaldson, a district councillor and chairman of the Crankworx Rotorua board, said the funding boost was "reassuring".

He said Crankworx provided "excellent" community outcomes, including economic and social, and had an international reach.

"We think the event delivers legacy benefits for our community, that's why we're passionate about it as a board."

Crankworx originated in Whistler, Canada, in 2004, and is now a multi-stop international festival

Mountain bikers compete in elite-level contests in a variety of disciplines and there are also races for amateurs and young riders.

In March 2015, Crankworx Rotorua became the first festival outside North America and Europe. This year it will be the final stop in the World Tour where the King and Queen of Crankworx are crowned.