Lady Kuia Rangiwhata Morrison being carried out of Tamatekapua Meeting House before she was taken to Kauae Urupā. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lady Kuia Rangiwhata Morrison being carried out of Tamatekapua Meeting House before she was taken to Kauae Urupā. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hundreds of people have paid their respects and farewelled Lady Kuia Rangiwhata Morrison today.

Lady Kuia, the wife of the late Sir Howard Morrison, died on Saturday aged 84 after a battle with dementia. She was born on November 1, 1937.

Her death has been described as "a great loss" for her family, the city, Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa.

Held in Ōhinemutu, the service, led by Rev Tom Poata, was at the Tamatekapua meeting house this morning.

Lady Kuia's daughter Donna Grant gave the eulogy and son Howard Morrison Jnr and his quartet played several songs.

Two waiata were sung, with many in the room adding their voices for Kia Manawanui and Tama Ngākau.

She was taken to Kauae Urupā to be buried with her husband.

-See Rotorua Daily Post and www.rotoruadailypost.co.nz tomorrow for in-depth coverage of Lady Kuia Morrison's funeral service