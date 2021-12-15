Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New high risk locations of interest in Tauranga, death of person with Covid first in region

Hospitals get a boost, Kiwis on the cusp of 90 per cent and a NASA spacecraft touches the sun in the latest NZ Herald news headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Hospitals get a boost, Kiwis on the cusp of 90 per cent and a NASA spacecraft touches the sun in the latest NZ Herald news headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid in our region

• Rotorua grandmother meets her granddaughter at last after day of flight disruptions

• Tauranga Hospital gets almost $18 million for upgrades

• 'Welcome back Auckland' - Tauranga families reunited as Auckland border opens

• Tauranga death of person with Covid first in region

There are two new high-risk locations of interest in Tauranga.

Anyone who was at the Tauranga Citizens Club on December 10 between 12pm and 8pm and the Parent and Baby Room at the Tauranga Crossing on December 15 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm should self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after they were exposed at this location of interest.

Today's new case numbers will be announced by the Ministry of Health around 1pm.

There are several new locations of interest for the region. Click here.

Tauranga Covid death

One person with Covid-19 has died in the Bay of Plenty, the first in the region since the virus was detected in New Zealand in February last year, the Ministry of Health says.

It is also the first death since the outbreak of Delta to have happened outside of Auckland, the ministry confirmed. The first known Delta case in New Zealand was recorded on August 17.

The death is the country's 48th since the global pandemic started about two years ago.

The ministry confirmed on Wednesday afternoon a patient with the virus had died at Tauranga Hospital.

"The family has requested that no further details be released and, out of respect for those wishes, we will be making no further comment at this time," it said in a statement.

Anne Tolley, chairwoman of Tauranga City Council's commission, said the council's sincere condolences go to the grieving whānau.

"Covid has taken a toll on us all in some way, but the death of a loved one is a terrible burden to bear. Kia kaha."

Wednesday's cases

There were seven new cases in Tauranga on Wednesday, four linked to previously reported cases and three being investigated for potential links.

There was one new case in Rotorua. There are eight cases currently active in the Lakes District Health area, six in Rotorua and two in Mangakino.

One person with the virus remains in Tauranga Hospital. They are one of 61 cases in hospitals nationwide. Four people are in ICU or HDU - two in Auckland Hospital and two in Middlemore Hospital.

Meanwhile, 86 per cent of the Bay of Plenty DHB was fully vaccinated and 93 per cent had received their first dose, the ministry revealed.

Where to get tested

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, Copthorne Hotel, Entrance off Ward Avenue, Rotorua. Open Monday to Sunday. 8.30am to 3pm.

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St, Taupō. Open Monday to Sunday. 8.30am to 3pm.

For Bay of Plenty testing locations click here.