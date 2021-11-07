Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Four Lakes DHB suburbs set to reach 90% fully vaxxed target in 3 weeks

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Four suburbs in the Lakes District Health Board are just three weeks away from being fully vaccinated, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

In Springfield North, 81.9 per cent of eligible people have had both jabs. About 90.8 per cent in the suburb have had the first dose.

Springfield North had an estimated eligible population of 1494, according to the Ministry of Health.

Lynmore was also on track to reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target in three weeks. Currently, 90.8 per cent of the suburb's residents have received their first jab. Almost 82 per cent of Lynmore is already fully vaccinated.

Also in the Lakes District Health Board's top suburbs for vaccination uptake were Hamurana, Springfield South and Taupō's Wharewaka.

Rotorua Lakes councillor and owner of Springfield Superette, Raj Kumar, said the news was "wonderful".

"It means people are taking responsibility not just for themselves but for their families," Kumar told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"I've got two kids studying in Auckland who are locked up, studying hard, [I] haven't seen them in five months. If we had the liberty to travel we will be able to visit and other parents will be able to visit their children too."

Kumar said a continued increase in vaccination rates would mean New Zealand was "heading back towards sanity".

"We need the markets to open up. We need our jobs back and we need our economy to start thriving."

Kumar said a boost in vaccinations would also boost the community.

"People are looking forward to weddings, to Christmas shopping. You will bring the smile back to people's faces."

Rotorua Lakes councillor and owner of Springfield Superette Raj Kumar. Photo / NZME

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said while the news was great for the top suburbs, it was not time to relax.

"We can't take our foot off the pedal until we hit that 90 per cent right across the district.

"Some are slow but I'm pleased that the district health board has now got a really targeted campaign to reach the 90 per cent target."

Chadwick said the door-to-door and face-to-face approach to encourage the vaccination hesitant would continue.

"Do it for your family. Do it for the district. If we want to welcome our families at Christmas we've got to keep on."

Motion Entertainment marketing manager Narelle Brown said the Lynmore-based business was tracking vaccination stats closely.

"We want everything to move forward for ourselves and our own whanau as well. We're situated in Lynmore but we really focus on the whole community."

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / NZME

Brown said Motion Entertainment was doing "everything we can" to educate and support the community in reaching vaccination targets.

"If you are unsure get educated. When you have knowledge, you have power, and you can feel safe in the decision you're going to make."

Brown said getting people the right information would help the community to reach a future "without the red tape".

"It's a collective effort. Once we all do our bit then we'll be back to the New Zealand we know."

Rotorua Lakes District Health Board chief operating officer Alan Wilson. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Lakes District Health Board chief operating officer Alan Wilson said the data was being followed closely.

"It is not surprising that in areas which are more affluent, families have more ready access to cars to drive to vaccination clinics and are less likely to have their priorities focused on feeding their children and paying rents."

Wilson said the numbers made it clear where the focus should be.

"There is a vaccination clinic at Western Heights shops called Rapu Oranga, there have been ongoing clinics in Fordlands and Ōwhata. A high and increasing number of GP practices and pharmacies across the district are also vaccinating.

"The DHB, local iwi, Te Arawa Covid Collective and Tūwharetoa Health Charitable Trust are working together to plan some local events in certain suburbs which will go door to door providing education and vaccinations."

Fordlands is the suburb shown to be struggling the most with vaccination uptake. Only 46.5 per cent of the suburb have been fully vaccinated, while 64.8 per cent of eligible residents have received their first jab.

According to estimates by the Ministry of Health, Fordlands has an eligible population of 1869.

Fordlands Community Centre has been holding regular vaccination events, offering hāngī, food parcels and entertainment to encourage people to get the jab.

When the centre opened for vaccinations on the first Super Saturday vaxathon, 30 vaccinations were administered within the first hour.

In late October, more than 60 members of Rotorua's Black Power community, and some from Whakatāne, Tokoroa and Tauranga were part of a vaccination drive held at the centre.

Fordlands Community Centre was contacted for this article but declined to comment.