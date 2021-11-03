Iconic Rotorua tourism operator the Agrodome is set to reopen on December 16. Photo / Supplied

Hope is on the horizon for Rotorua's hard-hit tourism sector with the reopening of one of the city's oldest attractions after 18 months of closed gates.

The Agrodrome, a 50-year-old agriculture experience owned by Ngāi Tahu Tourism, will reopen to visitors on December 16, in a move applauded by city leaders.

There are also positive signs for other attractions in the city heading into summer with hopes Covid-19 restrictions will ease if vaccination rates rise. Other attractions, however, remain closed.

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said only double vaccinated people with a negative Covid-19 test would be allowed to leave Auckland over summer.

She said this did not depend on the vaccination status of other regions, but was subject to the Government being able to set up a system allowing people through the border safely.

Jo Allison, Ngāi Tahu Holdings Manahautu Te Whaakaawa's corporate services general manager, said the pandemic landscape was changing and border openings were around the corner, so the time was right to reopen the Agrodome.

It would offer two farm tours and one farm show a day to start with, she said.

"Our focus is to give manuhiri a special insight into how and where their food is grown and produced... and to experience an interactive culinary immersion. There will be something here for everyone."

The Agrodome's legendary farm shows include 19 breeds of sheep, sheep shearing, a fun sheep auction, farm dogs, cows, and ducks.

Visitors can also tour a working farm, feed the animals and visit the farmyard nursery.

Incoming Agrodome general manager David Blackmore said the future vision was a reimagined attraction that will appeal to "absolutely everyone".

The Agrodome in Rotorua will reopen on December 16. Photo / Supplied

He said the offering would be expanded once border openings brought more visitors. It would include a full agricultural experience with show jumping, western riding, woodchopping, honey spinning and more.

A Ngāi Tahu Tourism spokesperson said there were no developments regarding the closed Rainbow Springs Nature Park, which it also owns.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / NZME

Cultural tourism juggernaut Tamaki Māori Village has been closed since Covid's outbreak but a post on its website said it would be reopening its experiences from December 1.

The business has been contacted for comment.

Velocity Valley general manager Debbie Guptill said the team was "extremely excited" the Agrodome was reopening.

"It's been far too long not seeing our neighbour's tractor tours going past the park."

Guptill said the adventure park had been fortunate with domestic tourism so far but the lockdown in Auckland and Waikato highlighted how important those regions were for "any chance of a positive summer season".

"We have been, and, are prepared for the crazy summer holiday period," she said.

"I am hopeful the Government will ease restrictions, Rotorua needs our Auckland and Waikato whānau to return and enjoy all we have to offer."

Skyline Skyrides general manager Andrew Jensen said Covid-19 restrictions, particularly those affecting Waikato and Auckland, meant it had been "a challenging time" but the team "have responded swiftly" to keep operating, he said.

The business had taken the opportunity to improve its luge experience "which will provide even more gravity-fuelled fun for the returning Auckland and international markets".

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar said there was hope as Rotorua and Te Puia had a strong brand forged over many years.

Many businesses had innovated and pivoted to survive Covid-19.

During alert level 2, Te Puia introduced night visits as part of efforts to keep going despite the lack of tourists.

"This resilience will stand us in good stead as we navigate the transition out of Covid and into the future."

Cossar hoped to see international visitors return towards the end of the first quarter of next year.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard echoed Cossar's aspiration, saying there was a "huge expectation and hope" among local business owners that the Government would open up the economy for Christmas, allowing for Auckland visitors.

This could result in 40 per cent of revenue for Rotorua providers during the five-week Christmas holiday period, he said.

"For most businesses ... if the economy doesn't open up there will be lots of casualties."

Last week the Lakeland Queen went into indefinite hibernation after 30 years of taking customers on a dine and cruise around the lake, leaving 15 staff redundant.

Andrew Jensen, Skyline general manager. Photo / NZME

Heard said the Agrodome reopening was "great news".

"Full marks to the Ngāi Tahu and the Agrodome for being brave enough to reopen and it's really great to see they have the confidence to do so. Long may it last."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said Agrodome's return showed confidence in the future, albeit a future that "looks different" to the past.

"Times are still tough for many and we are all hoping for a good summer to provide the boost our economy needs."



Andrew Wilson, chief executive of Rotorua Economic Development, said it was great to see tourism businesses preparing for the eventual return of visitors to Rotorua.