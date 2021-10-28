Covid-19 coronavirus: Taupō Ironman cancelled due to Covid outbreak

All registered participants for the 2021 Ironman 70.3 Taupō will be contacted by event organisers about their options. Photo / NZME

Taupō's Ironman 70.3 has become the latest casualty of Covid-19 uncertainty with its organisers announcing the event's cancellation today.

The race was meant to take place on December 11.

This after the World Championship edition of the event, meant to be held in Taupō last year, was postponed, cancelled and then rescheduled to 2024.

With the current Covid-19 Delta outbreak still prevalent in New Zealand and the Government's Protection Framework timeline creating uncertainty about the viability of events over the coming weeks, it became clear to organisers it could not go ahead.

Ironman 70.3 Taupō Race Director Wayne Reardon thanked all involved for their continued support of the event.

"It is with sadness, both for our athletes and the community of Taupō, that our only option is to cancel Ironman 70.3 Taupō," Reardon said.

"Support for Ironman 70.3 Taupō has been fantastic and while we are hugely disappointed this event can't go ahead in 2021, it is great that our athletes will have another opportunity to race the beautiful course here in Taupō on March 5, 2022, with Nutri-Grain Ironman 70.3 New Zealand to be offered alongside a range of alternatives."

All registered participants for the 2021 Ironman 70.3 Taupō will be contacted by event organisers about options regarding their entry.

Taupō was originally selected to host the 2020 Ironman 70.3 World Championship which was cancelled due to the ongoing and widespread impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championship is still set to be held in Taupō.