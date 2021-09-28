Taupō to host 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championship

Taupō will host the 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championship. Photo / Getty Images

The 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championship is set to be held in Taupō.

Taupō was originally selected to host the 2020 edition of the event which was cancelled due to the ongoing and widespread impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taupō was then chosen to host the event in 2022 before continued uncertainty around international travel led to next year's event being shifted to St George, Utah, USA.

"We are pleased that the 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championship will be taking place at the home of Ironman in New Zealand, Taupō," Ironman Group president and CEO Andrew Messick said today.

"Taupō is a historic and iconic destination in the world of Ironman, and while the wait to compete there in a world championship event has been longer than we had hoped, we can't wait to see the best Ironman 70.3 athletes from around the globe have an opportunity to race in December 2024."

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said the event would provide an opportunity to showcase the Taupō District, and New Zealand, to a global audience.

"We are proud to be the home of Ironman in New Zealand and are ready to show the rest of the world exactly why that is," he said.

"We have been working closely with stakeholders and are very pleased to see both council and government support roll over to the new date. We have already laid the foundations to host the world's best, and we can't wait to deliver an event like no other that will allow us to showcase both the Taupō District and New Zealand to the rest of the world. Bring on 2024."

Minister of Economic and Regional Development and Tourism Stuart Nash said the region looked forward to welcoming the event.

"Taupō is regarded as a bucket list destination for many of Ironman's global athletes, and we can't wait to host them, their families and supporters alike in a world championship format in 2024," he said.

"The Government is supporting this event through its Major Events Fund, and we know it is going to be worth the wait."

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board CEO Shane Heremaia also welcomed the announcement.

Looking Ahead

2022 – St George, Utah, USA

The striking Southwestern community of St. George has been a host venue for Ironman and Ironman 70.3 triathlons since 2010.

St George's breathtaking scenery and views of the surrounding red rock canyons have made the community an ideal destination for athletes for years.

The city's walkable downtown area features great local fare and boutique shopping. It is also only a two-hour drive from the nightlife of Las Vegas, with its never-ending entertainment options.

The course has historically begun in the beautiful Sand Hollow Reservoir before embarking on a bike course through picturesque Snow Canyon State Park prior to a run through the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve.

2023 – Lahti, Finland

Situated in Southern Finland, Lahti is the gateway to Finnish Lake District and is located less than an hour from Helsinki.

This innovative community currently hosts the Ironman 70.3 Finland triathlon, which has become a favorite on the European calendar. Lahti offers visitors the opportunity to experience national landscapes in the Päijänne National Park.

Once visitors arrive in Lahti, everything is within walkable distance, including the city's transport hub, restaurants, shopping, and hotels. Sibelius Hall, where the race has been historically centered, is one of the world's largest public wooden buildings built in Finland in the last 100 years.

The course has historically begun in the beautiful Lake Vesijärvi, with a bike course that leads athletes through forests along lakes and across rolling hills surrounded by typical Finnish villages and followed by a flat and fast run course along the lakeside.