



The 10th annual Fill the Bus day is under way!

Schools and organisations around the city are ready to donate food to the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank when the bus stops at their place.

The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM’s Fill the Bus fundraiser is part of the six-week annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the foodbank, which launched on November 9.

The Hits presenter Paul Hickey is leading the fundraiser for the 10th year.

He and his team will drive around Rotorua in a CityRide bus donated by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council for the day, stopping at schools and organisations to pick up their collections of donated food for the foodbank.

School stops will not be open to the public, however, there will be plenty of opportunities for the public to make donations at set stops at participating supermarkets and shopping centres around the city.

Last year’s Fill the Bus campaign collected raised the equivalent of $26,000 worth of food – the second year in a row a record was set for the event.

The first donator of Fill the Bus day in Rotorua was Roseanne with The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey and the NZME team, Ed Young and Sam Dick.

This year, it is hoped it will be broken a third time.

Fill the Bus is part of the six-week Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army foodbank, supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM.



















