The Chodge - which sits on the shores of Lake Whakamaru - is owned by Rotorua architectural designer Darryl Church and his wife Lee-Ann Church. Photo / Simon Devitt
Rotorua architectural designer Darryl Church’s holiday home, “The Chodge,” has gained international recognition.
The home features a unique “house within a house” design and will debut in a documentary.
The film, premiering in Tauranga on April 28, showcases the home’s design evolution and family journey.
Rotorua architectural designer Darryl Church has achieved the “Kiwi dream”.
His past 15 years have been dedicated to designing and building a holiday home different to “the typical bach”.
The Chodge - which sits on the shores of Lake Whakamaru in South Waikato - has received international recognition for its unique “house within a house” design, including being a two-time finalist at the World Architecture Festival held in Singapore.
Church told the Rotorua Daily Post he and his wife Lee-Ann Church purchased the land 16 or 17 years ago.
At that time, they had “absolutely no way to afford the next stage”. The couple and their three children would camp on the empty section, which Church described as “pretty rough” and “like literally pitching a tent in a cow’s paddock”.
They had a young family and were growing a business, “but it was always just that sometime in the future, the time will be right”, Church said.
“It’s just the Kiwi dream, isn’t it really, that one day you might be able to be in a position where you can build something that brings all the family together.”