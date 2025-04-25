How it began

Church told the Rotorua Daily Post he and his wife Lee-Ann Church purchased the land 16 or 17 years ago.

At that time, they had “absolutely no way to afford the next stage”. The couple and their three children would camp on the empty section, which Church described as “pretty rough” and “like literally pitching a tent in a cow’s paddock”.

They had a young family and were growing a business, “but it was always just that sometime in the future, the time will be right”, Church said.

“It’s just the Kiwi dream, isn’t it really, that one day you might be able to be in a position where you can build something that brings all the family together.”

A documentary of The Chodge's evolution is set to make its big screen debut in Tauranga on April 28. Photo / Simon Devitt

The DCA Architects of Transformation director said designing the home was an opportunity to explore “a different kind of building than the typical bach”.

“Which I think we achieved in part - it probably got a little bit more finished and refined than I ever thought it was going to be.”

He said the home started getting called a “lodge” because it was getting “flasher”.

Chodge was a portmanteau of lodge and the family’s surname Church.

‘Feels like we’re there on our own’

Asked about the “house within a house” concept, Church said people were either inside a house or outside “in the traditional sense”.

“Kiwis, it’s our kind of lifestyle ... we like to be outside but then our climate and weather is never that great.”

He said people tended to build “ad hoc”, “outside rooms”.

“You’ve built a house then you try to work out afterwards how you could make that outdoor living space more comfortable.

“I guess the Chodge concept just sort of integrated that idea right from the very start.”

The Chodge - which sits on the shores of Lake Whakamaru - is owned by Rotorua architectural designer Darryl Church and his wife Lee-Ann Church. Photo / Simon Devitt

He said the outside house was essentially “a giant veranda” with a cover.

It had a fireplace and was where the family did their “outdoor living”.

The bach was “officially” completed in 2023, he said.

He and Lee-Ann went there most weekends, with family joining them “at least once a month”.

Church said he enjoyed the “big open space” of the property, which was on a working farm.

“It feels like we’re there on our own.”

Asked if he planned to retire there, Church said, “You’d never say never, but it’s unlikely”.

The idea was for it to remain a family holiday home.

A look ‘behind the scenes’

In a press release, Church said the documentary offered a “rare, behind-the-scenes look” at its design evolution, the challenges faced, and the unique vision that brought it to life.

“The film provides personal insight into the journey; it’s a story about family, passion, and perseverance. It’s a special project for me, being my family holiday home.”

Church said the film reflected on 15 years of dedication “to building a sanctuary for generations to come”.

Rotorua architectural designer and DCA Architects of Transformation director Darryl Church. Photo / Supplied

Church said he suggested getting a videographer to document the design and building of the Chodge about five years ago.

“Let’s just say what started as an idea has turned into something much bigger. We’re so excited it’s been picked up by the Resene Architecture and Design Film Festival.”

Director and videographer Graeme Murray - whom Church said he had known since they were teenagers - said seeing it on the big screen would be “amazing”.

“It was never made with that in mind, so to know it’s part of the film festival, that’s pretty exciting.”

The documentary will premiere at Event Cinemas Tauranga Crossing on April 28. It will then be screened around New Zealand as part of the Resene Architecture and Design Film Festival 2025.

Tickets are available on the Events Cinema’s website.

