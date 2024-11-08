“It is a very big need at the moment.”

She said families were going to need extra help during the holidays, especially at Christmas.

“It is tighter at that time of year, school stops, lunch [programmes] are not going to be regular over that time.”

It comes as the annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, launches today.

The 2023 Christmas Appeal raised a record $94,409.30 for the foodbank in cash and food donations, valued at $2.50 each.

Hoods said they hoped to break their record again this year.

She said Rotorua had shown over the years it was a generous city and even when people did not have much to give, they gave what they could.

Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Christmas appeal. Corps officer and CM Director Hanna Seddon (left) and Community Ministries Manager Darnielle Hoods. Photo / Andrew Warner

Compared to last year, the Salvation Army team based on Amohau St had noticed more people reaching out for help this year.

The 2707 kai parcels given out was slightly down on last year’s 2710.

Hoods said the foodbank opened a choice-model supermarket, Te Kai Mākona, in May, replacing the traditional prepared food parcels.

Being able to choose their groceries was more empowering and popular with whanau going through hard times, but also more resource-intensive for the foodbank team.

“We aren’t able to see as many people per day as we can due to our staff resource and safety for our whanau, as we can only have one person in the supermarket at a time, so this limits how many we can see within working hours.”

Te Kai Mākona, the Salvation Army Foodbank's choice-model supermarket. Photo Andrew Warner

According to Stats NZ, the cost of living for average household beneficiary households increased by 3.8% in the 12 months to September.

Rent increased by 4.8%. For beneficiary households, rent made up 29% of expenditure, compared with 13% for the average household.

Hoods said where last year four-person households were the most common families seeking support, this year it was two-person households needing more help.

She said the appeal was a refuge for many families during Christmas.

“We’ve done this for many years here in Rotorua it has been an answer for many whanau, for kai specifically.

“It has been an answer for many whanau in a time where it can bring anxiousness and all sorts of feelings – especially when there are many who don’t have as much as kai or as much resource,” Hoods said.

The foodbank was grateful for every donation, no matter how small.

“There are still those who continue to, even in this time, donate and gift and in turn, we’re able to give back to our community,” Hoods said.

“We have so many different age groups and different nationalities coming in, even if it’s just one can, a loaf of bread …

“They come in and they might think it’s a small thing, but every little thing counts, every can of baked beans counts,” Hoods said.

Editor Kim Gillespie said the Rotorua Daily Post was proud to bring the appeal back for another year, supporting the important work of the foodbank.

“We know times are tough but people still manage to give, and we and the foodbank really appreciate that.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotorua Lakes Council was a big supporter of the appeal, and the foyer of its civic centre on Haupapa St is the main drop-off point for non-perishable food donations.

Mayor Tania Tapsell said it was “heartwarming” to see “the generosity of our community and staff”.

“We’re thrilled to see the Rotorua Christmas Appeal launch once again.

“The Christmas Appeal represents the spirit of the festive season and highlights the manaakitanga that defines our Rotorua community. With many families doing it tough at the moment, the appeal is sure to make a very real difference for many this year.

“We can’t express enough how meaningful these gifts of food are to ensure everyone in Rotorua gets to enjoy this special time with family,” Tapsell said.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.