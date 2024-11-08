Referrals for Rotorua Salvation Army services have more than doubled in a year as its foodbank team sees a “very big need” in the community.
Rotorua community ministries manager Darnielle Hoods said referrals of people for all Salvation Army community services had risen from 1701 between January and November last year, to 3752 in the same period this year.
The number of kai parcels given out had plateaued but this reflected a change to a more whanau-friendly – and resource-intensive – system, rather than reduced demand for food support.
“We have noticed that there are more people coming in at this time than we have had before for kai,” Hoods said.
The 2023 Christmas Appeal raised a record $94,409.30 for the foodbank in cash and food donations, valued at $2.50 each.
Hoods said they hoped to break their record again this year.
She said Rotorua had shown over the years it was a generous city and even when people did not have much to give, they gave what they could.
Compared to last year, the Salvation Army team based on Amohau St had noticed more people reaching out for help this year.
The 2707 kai parcels given out was slightly down on last year’s 2710.
Hoods said the foodbank opened a choice-model supermarket, Te Kai Mākona, in May, replacing the traditional prepared food parcels.
Being able to choose their groceries was more empowering and popular with whanau going through hard times, but also more resource-intensive for the foodbank team.
“We aren’t able to see as many people per day as we can due to our staff resource and safety for our whanau, as we can only have one person in the supermarket at a time, so this limits how many we can see within working hours.”
According to Stats NZ, the cost of living for average household beneficiary households increased by 3.8% in the 12 months to September.
Rent increased by 4.8%. For beneficiary households, rent made up 29% of expenditure, compared with 13% for the average household.
Hoods said where last year four-person households were the most common families seeking support, this year it was two-person households needing more help.
She said the appeal was a refuge for many families during Christmas.
“We’ve done this for many years here in Rotorua it has been an answer for many whanau, for kai specifically.
“It has been an answer for many whanau in a time where it can bring anxiousness and all sorts of feelings – especially when there are many who don’t have as much as kai or as much resource,” Hoods said.
The foodbank was grateful for every donation, no matter how small.
“There are still those who continue to, even in this time, donate and gift and in turn, we’re able to give back to our community,” Hoods said.
“We’re thrilled to see the Rotorua Christmas Appeal launch once again.
“The Christmas Appeal represents the spirit of the festive season and highlights the manaakitanga that defines our Rotorua community. With many families doing it tough at the moment, the appeal is sure to make a very real difference for many this year.
“We can’t express enough how meaningful these gifts of food are to ensure everyone in Rotorua gets to enjoy this special time with family,” Tapsell said.
Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.