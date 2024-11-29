The Hits' Fill the Bus fundraiser is on from 7.30am to 6pm on Wednesday, December 4.
Fill the Bus day is almost here and this year is a special anniversary for its leader.
For the past decade, The Hits radio host Paul Hickey has led the Fill the Bus fundraiser at Christmas, day-tripping through Rotorua and collecting donations while delivering his show on 97.5FM, live from the bus.
Hickey said the Fill the Bus fundraiser was a big highlight during the appeal because it made giving back to the community easy.
“It’s always a fun day seeing everybody contributing to a worthy cause in town and coming together for a common cause is pretty special, for it to have gone on for so long, and to still have that support, is pretty cool,” Hickey said.
It comes as the appeal for the foodbank heads into its fourth week.
In preparation for the big day, schools hosted events such as discos and casual clothes days, so they had a stockpile of food to load on to the bus as it visited their school on Wednesday. .
Shannon Brake, the teacher in charge of sports at Kaitao Intermediate, said the school was amped.
“Our students get right behind it and so much so we have already had over 95 items donated in our first week of collection.
“It is an awesome idea having the bus filled with vibrant, festive volunteers all doing their part for the community and ensuring all whānau, no matter their circumstances, have access to these services during the Christmas period,” Brake said.
Hickey said the bus had been sponsored and supplied by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Ritchies Transport.
Kathryn Hunter, a teacher at Malfroy School had volunteered to host Fill The Bus for longer than she can remember. She’d found the generosity of families in her community touching.
“Our families aren’t well off themselves. Some of them are struggling, and they still support this.
″Everyone in my class was in mufti, so they fully supported it,” Hunter said.
Glenholme School hosted a lunchtime disco on Thursday and collected 1564 cans to give to the bus.
Deputy principal Molly Norton said she was proud to incorporate lessons about leadership for students by involving them in Fill the Bus.
“As police officers, we see how hard this time of year can be on families, and that’s why it means so much to us to be able to help out with Fill the Bus – it’s all about the community coming together with the spirit of giving.
“The Salvation Army does an incredible job for Rotorua, and we wanted to help them help others. This is such an awesome event, and it’s all about the community. For us as cops, we don’t just police here, we live here and love this place,” Gordon said.
Chef executive of Damar Chris Bradley said it was great to be involved in the Christmas Appeal again. Providing donations was a small act of kindness that made a big difference to families in the community, he said.
“It’s potentially a difficult time of the year for some families, it’s good to be able to contribute to our local community through Fill the Bus Christmas Appeal,” Bradley said.
Hickey said the convoy on Wednesday was about “making a lot of noise and having some fun”.
“Over the last few years as the cost of living crisis has been promoted and talked about a lot more, we keep on expecting Fill the Bus to drop away, not happen and not get the same level of support, but it’s been quite the opposite, which is pretty moving,” Hickey said.