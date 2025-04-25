“Anecdotal reports from whai ora, alongside research findings such as the New Zealand Drug Trends Survey 2022/2023, suggest that methamphetamine is becoming more accessible and affordable," Hancock said.

Whai ora typically presented to Hanmer Clinic when they recognised difficulty in reducing or ceasing substance use, and when they began experiencing negative mental, physical, and social consequences.

“These impacts can include family violence, other criminal charges, breakdowns in interpersonal relationships, and the loss of employment, among others,” Hancock said.

Hancock said addiction was a treatable health issue, and those struggling with substance use were encouraged to reach out for assistance.

Alcohol remained the most commonly reported addictive substance at Hanmer Clinic. Hancock said expanded resourcing in the Bay of Plenty would enable service providers to address the growing need and complexity of care.

Manaaki Ora Trust group manager Marita Ranclaud said their data had alcohol as the most-used substance with significant levels of harm to families and the community - but meth usage had the highest profile among prison-based and residential-based services.

The service helped about 1200 people affected by substance use each year.

“There would appear to be a strong association between methamphetamine and serious or violent offending,” Ranclaud said.

“The demand for help and rehabilitation in or from these settings is much greater than we can accommodate. The shortage of treatment options for people is a national issue.”

More innovative approaches and resources to engage those affected by methamphetamine were needed, Ranclaud said.

Manaaki Ora had not seen an increase in meth users, but Ranclaud believed that was because many users were not seeking their services.

“Anecdotally, we have heard stories about the increasingly easy access to methamphetamine, related in part to a drop in price, which has happened as supply has increased.

“The harm from methamphetamine - in fact, any substance addiction - is far-reaching and devastating for families.”

Ranclaud said their data showed the highest level of meth use was from people living in high-deprivation areas. There was no significant gender gap, and the age of users accessing the service was getting younger.

Brave Hearts NZ executive director and founder Erin Scarlett O’Neill said the organisation, which supports people whose loved ones are dealing with addiction issues, had seen a surge in families contacting them in February and March.

“It’s always cheap initially to get people hooked. It’s more than readily available to all ages, and the price varies according to the supply,” O’Neill said.

“The impact on families and communities is troubling and concerning. It’s in homes, workplaces and schools.”

Bravehearts founder Erin O'Neill.

O’Neill said a survey by the organisation in 2023 showed 65% of families of people with substance use issues had mental health issues as a result.

“Many live in fear of violence as behaviour associated with meth use is so unpredictable.

“It has been around for a long time now and it’s hard to see it getting worse despite all the work being done.”

Bay of Plenty Police Acting District Commander Inspector Stephen Bullock said increased drug consumption could be from either more people using the drugs, or from the same users consuming higher amounts.

This could be influenced by factors including the growing availability of meth, as demonstrated by large international and domestic seizures, Bullock said. More availability resulted in a drop in street-level pricing.

“Methamphetamine causes serious impacts and harm for individuals and their families, and often has a ripple effect across the community,” Bullock said.

“Police see the impacts that illicit drugs have on the wider community every day, and this is why police have a strong focus on targeting organised crime groups that in many cases profit from this harm.”

Bullock said police worked with many agencies, including Te Whatu Ora, iwi, and other addiction services in the community, to address the root problems of addiction and to get people in the community the support they needed.

The police and partner agencies worked to prevent and respond to organised crime by working with those at risk from organised crime, people impacted by methamphetamine and its harms, and youth on the pathway into organised crime.

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora was approached for comment.

Free and confidential support services

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797

Narcotics Anonymous: NZ 0800 628 632

1737 - free text/phone to speak with a trained councillor

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Source: NZ Police