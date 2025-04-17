Chefs Kasey Bird (left) and Kārena Bird are bringing their award-winning maumahara six-course dining experience to Rotorua from April 23 to 27. Photo / Jamie Troughton
It has been 11 years since Bay of Plenty sisters Kārena and Kasey Bird won MasterChef New Zealand in 2014. Since then, the sisters have had a “long, amazing ride” of cooking, travelling, publishing cookbooks, pop-up dining and designing restaurant and event menus. Next week, they bring their award-winning Maumahara six-course dining experience to Rotorua for the first time.
“Our first thoughts went to all of our friends and whānau who we know are connected to the place and work there.
“When we heard that Montana [Group] was actually purchasing Maketū Pies we were really excited because over the years, we’ve done some work with Montana through their different catering outposts and all the time we’ve worked with them, we’ve had really positive experiences."
Asked if the pair considered buying it, Bird said they enjoyed flexible working.
“I think sometimes if you have a brick-and-mortar place, you’re actually stuck there.”
Doing things such as pop-up dining experiences or designing menus for other people’s events or restaurants suited their preferred lifestyle, she said.