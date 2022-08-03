(From left) Kasey Bird, Stacey Jones and Karena Bird at Kitchen Takeover's 'Taiao: Food of the Gods' event, which took out one of the major prizes at the NZ Event Awards in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga pop-up restaurant Kitchen Takeover scooped two major gongs at the New Zealand Events Association awards in Hastings.

The edible-adventure specialists, founded by Stacey Jones in 2018, won the Best Arts or Cultural Event 2021 for 'Taiao: Food of the Gods', a collaboration with Maketu-based celebrity chefs Karena and Kasey Bird.

Against a record 108 entries, Kitchen Takeover then completed a notable double by heading off three South Island events - the Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival, the Wānaka Wine & Food Festival and the Wanaka A&P Show - to win the Best Lifestyle Event 2021 with 'Eat Your Memories'.

"To be nominated in two categories was one thing against such notable competition, but to then win both is simply amazing," Jones said.

"Kitchen Takeover was born with a clear goal in mind - to create unforgettable, out-of-the-box, edible experiences for foodies on the hunt for an adventure - and we're absolutely delighted to have taken so many people on this journey with us."

Jones is currently in France researching food trends for Kitchen Takeover's Christmas experience.

'Taiao: Food of the Gods' drew inspiration from the Bird siblings' whakapapa and upbringing, celebrating the Māori deities of the natural world through a six-course degustation dinner, and the sisters were delighted to share in the success.

"Both Kasey and I are deeply passionate about bringing our whakapapa to life through edible storytelling," Bird said.

"We loved working in collaboration with the Kitchen Takeover team on this event, so it's amazing to be recognised with this award."

'Eat Your Memories' took diners back in time to devour their fondest food memories. From the edible sand in the fish and chips to the 'Mum, I dropped my ice cream' dessert, every mouthful told a story.

Jones also paid tribute to her chefs Shane Yardley and Rob Forsman, as well as her wider team, who run three events a year, running for 10 weeks at a time.

"After all, you can't cook 5280 plates of delectable food on your own."

The winners were announced at a gala evening at the Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre in Hastings, during NZEA's two-day Eventing the Future 2022 conference. A total of 17 awards were made in three categories.

NZ Events Association general manager Ségolène de Fontenay said it was an honour to recognise excellence, not only from the winners but also from every finalist.

"The entries not only entertain the nation but in the case of business events also accelerate the economy.

"You cannot underestimate the value of the events industry to the wellbeing of New Zealanders across economic, social and environmental spheres, and ultimately the health and prosperity of a nation's people."