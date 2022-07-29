'Bull****': Kiwi appeals silver medal finish after controversial penalty. Video / Sky Sport

Two living rooms in New Zealand were the sites of "heart attacking" tension as Hayden Wilde's family watched him win the country's first 2022 Commonwealth Games medal.

Wilde crossed the triathlon finish line to win a silver medal in Birmingham yesterday, after leading for the majority of the race.

While confusion and controversy have surrounded Wilde's silver win for many at home the Bay triathlete's sportsmanship won the day.

In Whakatāne, Wilde's mother, Sarah Wilde-Ennis said she usually folds the washing during her son's races because she gets too emotional.

"It's hard to describe," Sarah said, tearing up at the memory.

"I find it hard to watch him because as a mother I know he puts everything on the line."

Hayden Wilde after winning New Zealand's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Photo / Photosport

But last night, Sarah couldn't rely on her usual routine.

"We had about 20 people over last night so I didn't have any room."

Sarah said the family would never tire of watching Wilde's races.

"We've re-watched four or five of the highlight videos already this morning."

Sarah said she and her family were proud of Hayden's performance in the race.

"He's number one in the world at the moment. No one's going to take that away from him.

"Hayden's dad would be super proud, as we all are. He's always going to be watching over him."

Sarah, who described herself as the pessimist of the family, said the family had plans to accompany Wilde to the 2024 Olympics.

"He's only going to get better. He'll win a gold there, that's for sure."

Bruce and Nita Wilde in their office, covered in clippings and photographs of their medal-winning grandson Hayden Wilde. Photo / NZME

In Turangi, Wilde's grandfather Bruce Wilde was biting his nails as he watched the triathlon on TV.

"It's just about heart-attacking stuff every time he runs. I just about have heart failure every time I see him race."

Bruce described Wilde as a man with the "incredible talent" to "read the race".

"He had a phenomenal swim, possibly the best swim he's ever had," Bruce said.

"He had to get a big, big breakaway on the bike to be able to cope with Alex Yee's withering sprint."

Bruce said when he saw Britain's Alex Yee come up behind Wilde in the race he thought, "Uh oh".

Bruce described Yee as Wilde's "nemesis" and "friend".

"That's how the two of them run. They've had so many finishes shoulder to shoulder.

"It was gobsmacking stuff."

Hayden Wilde waits for a 10 second penalty as Alex Yee wins the race. Photo / Photosport

But Bruce said he was proudest of his grandson's "mature" decision at the finish line.

Wilde has been praised for an act of sportsmanship during the dying stages of his triathlon event after he was controversially handed a 10-second penalty for removing his helmet too early at the end of the bike leg.

The penalty meant Wilde was denied a chance at a sprint finish with England's Alex Yee, who ended up taking the gold medal.

READ MORE:

• Hayden Wilde's ecstatic family watches bronze win from Whakatāne fishing club

• Controversial penalty as Hayden Wilde wins New Zealand's first medal

• 'I'm five seconds faster': Confident Clareburt primed for Comm Games pool performance

The two competitors, who are great mates, shared a nice moment during the final stages of the race, with Wilde giving Yee a high five before he served his 10-second penalty.

"In many New Zealanders' eyes, he won that race.

"He turned a negative straight into a positive and that's what he's always doing. He has a natural, gracious ability to turn it around."

Bruce said his grandson's "aplomb" when faced with a 10-second penalty made him very happy.

"We are delighted with his race."