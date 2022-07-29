Mount Maunganui College student band Their There took out first place at this year's regional Smokefree Rockquest final. Photo / Supplied

Mount Maunganui College student band Their There took out first place at this year's regional Smokefree Rockquest final. Photo / Supplied

Mount Maunganui College student band Their There took out first place at this year's Bay of Plenty regional Smokefreerockquest final.

Event judge Omega Levine said the winning act knew how to play in each other's pockets.

"Love the half times in the songs. Takes a lot of technique to do that so well.

"Melodically great tunes and love how the bass player plays through the instrumental sections. Can't wait to hear more."

Their There are now up for semi-finalist selection in Smokefreerockquest. Their full line-up is Felix Bird (bass), Ezra Beckett (drums), Emily Tattersall (guitar/vocals).

Second place in the band category went to Alchemy from Pāpāmoa College and Mount Maunganui College.

They join solo-duo winners MICAH (Micah Porter) from Mount Maunganui College and The Darlings from Mount Maunganui College moving on to top 30 semi-finalist selection.

The top 30 will play off at one of three semi-finals held in different centres around the country in August.

For Rockquest Promotions general manager Matt Ealand, running the programme this year feels hugely significant.

"This year we really feel how much living through the pandemic has affected our rangatahi," Ealand said.

"Not only in Smokefreerockquest but across all our programmes we are seeing themes of mental health, connection through social media and also just Covid in general pop up again and again.

"Having this creative outlet is just so important. It's fantastic seeing how resilient these young people are if they have a space to express themselves."

Smokefreerockquest has national winners' prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that includes $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package, a photo shoot and a branding package from Imaginary Friends.

There is also the Musicianship Award, the APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, Rockshop Electronic Performance Award, ZM Best Song Award, and Vocals Award.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest include Broods, Aldous Harding, Nadia Reid, Drax Project, Six60, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa and Bic Runga.

Smokefree Tangata Beats standout successes include Alien Weaponry, Strangely Arousing, and Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have 10 singles all certified gold or platinum.

The full list of awards for the Bay of Plenty region:

Band 1: Their There, Mt Maunganui College

Band 2: Alchemy, Pāpāmoa College, Mt Maunganui College

Band 3: Temp22, Otumoetai College

Solo/Duo 1: MICAH, Mt Maunganui College

Solo/Duo 2: The Darlings, Mt Maunganui College

Rockshop Electronic Performance: MICAH, Mt Maunganui College

Best Vocals: Maysen Mitchell of OCD, Papamoa College

Musicianship (jointly awarded): bla bla uh huh boo hoo, Otumoetai College (Band)

Musicianship (jointly awarded) : Joshua Hall (lead guitar) of Deeds of Mars, Bethlehem College

ZM Best Song: Emessgee, Tauranga Boys' College (2nd Song)

APRA Lyric Writers' Award: "Left for Dead" by Markus Mossert of Simple Creatures, Papamoa College