Covid-19 and flu infections rise in Western BOP

Bethlehem Family Doctors is one of 37 medical practices in the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation (WBOP PHO).

“We’re seeing the expected seasonal rise in winter colds and flus,” said WBOP PHO clinical director and general practitioner Dr Clare Isham.

“These can range from mild infections to more serious flu-like illness.”

Dr Isham said at this time of year, general practices, urgent care and emergency departments often experience high demand.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to consider immunisation against both influenza and Covid-19, especially those with existing health conditions who may be at increased risk.

“For free health advice 24/7, call Healthline on 0800 611 116. Their clinicians can help you manage symptoms and guide you on whether to see a doctor, visit urgent care, or go to hospital. You can also find tips for managing winter illnesses on Healthify.

“If you need to see a doctor, contact your general practice, many offer same-day acute clinics.”

Western Bay of Plenty PHO clinical director and general practitioner Dr Clare Isham. Photo / Supplied

Dr Isham said people may be asked to wear a mask or wait in their car before being seen, to help protect clinic staff and other patients.

“You can also ask about phone or video consult options if that suits you.”

Hospitalisations for severe respiratory infections have been trending upward nationally, as have calls to Healthline about influenza-like illnesses, according to Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) surveillance data.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora does not hold data on flu infections because it is not a notifiable disease, however, it does provide regular updates on current cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Last week there were 1068 new cases of Covid-19 reported, of which 709 were reinfections. There were 21 deaths with Covid-19, including two from the Bay of Plenty. The region had 40 new cases.

The prior week, 869 new cases were reported nationally, of which 565 were reinfections. There were 22 deaths with Covid-19, including one from Bay of Plenty. The region had 31 new cases.

In the week to June 16, there were 942 new cases of Covid-19 reported, of which 610 were reinfections. Six people died, including one from Bay of Plenty.

Professor Michael Baker of the University of Otago Department of Public Health said these sorts of infections were preventable.

Professor Michael Baker of the University of Otago Department of Public Health, Wellington.

“We used to think that winter peaks in respiratory infection are inevitable, until we saw them largely disappear for two years in 2020-21 because of Aotearoa New Zealand’s highly effective Covid-19 response.

“Border closures not only stopped Covid-19; they also prevented the arrival of the usual global ‘pandemics’ of new influenza, RSV and other viruses that wash over us each year and make hundreds of thousands of us sick.

“We certainly don’t want to go back to the Covid-19 elimination period, but it was a powerful reminder that respiratory infections are preventable. And also, that most are spread in the same way by aerosols in indoor settings.”

Baker said although we talk about the “flu season” running for six months from May to October each year, most of the infections are not influenza.

“Prior to Covid-19, influenza was by far the most serious respiratory infection in New Zealand, with an estimated impact of 500 deaths a year, and 2500 hospitalisations,” Baker said.

He said it still needed to be a “major focus” of prevention.

Annual vaccination was recommended for people of all ages, and state-funded for high-risk groups including over-65s, those with serious chronic illnesses, pregnant women, and children under 4 with history of severe respiratory illness.

Baker said he believed New Zealand needed a comprehensive respiratory infectious disease strategy to reduce the largely preventable burden from these diseases.

“This strategy would include a strong focus on raising coverage with influenza and Covid-19 vaccines. We need a major co-ordinated effort to improve the safety of indoor air in our main shared environments such as schools, workplaces and healthcare facilities. And selective use of masks in crowded indoor settings such as public transport over winter or when we are experiencing a Covid-19 wave.”

Rosalie Liddle Crawford is a multimedia journalist with a background in medical science, holding New Zealand qualifications in immunohaematology and medical microbiology. A former lecturer in immunohaematology, she now writes on topics related to Covid-19 and the immune system.