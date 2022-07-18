A biker during a previous X Air competition. Photo / Supplied

An international skateboarding, scooter and BMX extravaganza is expected to draw more than 12,000 people to Mount Maunganui, organisers say.

The X AIR Games, to be held at Trustpower Arena from July 29 to 30, started in 2000 in Hamilton and later moved to Wellington. The festival, incorporating skate, BMX, FMX, inline, breakdancing and music, attracted professional athletes from around the world, including big names like Tony Hawke and Dave Mirra.

However, the festival hasn't taken place since 2007.

Event organiser Steven McHardy said there had been a growing demand for its return.

"With no event like it for the past 15 years and the rise in popularity in skateboarding, BMX and scooter, it was time to bring them all together to showcase the world-class talent we have in Aotearoa."

McHardy said Mount Maunganui, and Tauranga in general, was the perfect venue for future expansion plans.

"The plan is, in years to come, to tag on surfing, maybe wakeboarding at Karāpiro. The Mount area and Tauranga in general has just got everything."

McHardy said the event would cater to both action sports enthusiasts and families featuring custom-built ramps, trade stands and the grand final of the D1NZ National Drifting Championship.

A Motocross bike rider at X AIR in Hamilton in 2004. Photo / Supplied

Blindspott will also be performing on Saturday.

McHardy said the event would be held in Mount Maunganui for the foreseeable future.

"We want to put the Bay of Plenty on the map as the action sports capital of Aotearoa and support young athletes to make a career out of their chosen sport", McHardy said.

"Over time we want to grow the event with more international athletes coming to Aotearoa to compete.

"We are looking to create a path for youth to carve a career, and potentially their journey to the Olympics with each sport's governing body."

McHardy said ticket sales and athlete entries had shown the festival had national appeal, attracting people from outside the region.

"People are coming from all over New Zealand, and we also have a bunch coming over from Australia. We are expecting anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 people over the weekend."

The event was postponed from summer due to Covid and he said next year they would hold the event at the end of summer.

A skater during the X Air competitions held in Hamilton in 2004. Photo / File

He encouraged even those who were not interested in action sports to check it out.

"We're giving people something they've not seen in 15 years... It's a weekend of edge-of-your-seat action."

X AIR is one of 15 Coastal Bay of Plenty events that are being supported over the next two years by the Regional Events Fund - a Government fund set up to help the tourism sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event received a portion of the $500,000 and funding from TECT.

McHardy said this had been fundamental to the event's revival.

"We couldn't have done this without the funding and our event partners. Events like this cost a huge amount to put on and we are grateful we got given the chance."

TECT Trustee Pete Blackwell said X AIR would bring many benefits to the region.

"X AIR will provide a unique new sporting and entertainment experience that will bring visitors to the Bay and boost our local economy. It spotlights our region for its growing international sporting and recreational profile," Blackwell said.

"Skateboarding is becoming an increasingly popular sport – one that is now recognised in the Olympic Games. Not only does it keep people fit and active, but it tends to be social in nature, bringing people together and fostering connection."

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Oscar Nathan said: "We're delighted to be involved in bringing this unique event to our region.

"Our strategy is to support a wide array of events throughout the year so that locals and visitors can attend something that personally appeals to them. This, in turn, adds vibrancy to our whole region.

"The timing, during our off-peak winter season, should provide a welcome boost to local businesses."

To learn more about X AIR, visit www.xairnz.