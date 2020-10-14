Car hits power pole in Rotorua, leaves hundreds without power

Scene of the crash on Homedale St this morning. Photo / Zizi Sparks

More than 1000 Pukehangi homes were without power after a car crashed into a power pole.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of the crash on Homedale St about 9.15pm yesterday.

There were no reported injuries but the lines were down and the council were advised, she said.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said power was cut to 1283 homes immediately after the crash.

"Crews worked really hard overnight and had power restored to the majority of the homes affected by about 11.45pm.

"Those in the immediate vacinity of the crash took a bit longer but all power was restored by about 6.45am today," Gough said.