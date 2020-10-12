Two-car crash on Te Ngae Rd disrupts morning commuters

FILE

A two-car crash on Te Ngae Rd, Owhata, caused delays for morning commuters today.

A statement from police media said, while initial indications were that no one had been seriously injured, the crash was blocking the road.

Police said the road had now been cleared and thanked motorists for their patience.

Motorists had previously been warned by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to expect delays on Te Ngae Rd this week as multiple work sites were active as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage One project.

Delays were expected as a result of these works and may be significant at times – particularly at the Tarawera Rd intersection.