Three people have suffered minor injuries after a crash on State Highway 1 near Taupō.

The crash, involving a car and a truck, happened about 6.45am between Heuheu Pde and Hingapo Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

The road was partially blocked for a time and reopened about 8am, she said.