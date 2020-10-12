Traffic flowing again after tree blocks highway

Traffic was backed up on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua earlier. Photo / Andrew Warner

Traffic is flowing again after a large tree blocked State Highway 5 south of Rotorua this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the tree had blocked the southbound lane about 4km south of Rotorua near Waipa State Mill Rd.

The tree blocking SH5. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said the tree had been removed from road and traffic was now flowing again after it had earlier been at a standstill and backed up to near the Waipa turnoff.

Rotorua Lakes Council was notified and Higgins traffic management were at the scene.