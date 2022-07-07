Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Cages for bus drivers: Security fears after Rotorua knifepoint robbery

4 minutes to read
CCTV footage of a person believed to have held a knife to the throat of this bus driver just moments after this image was captured. Photo / Supplied

CCTV footage of a person believed to have held a knife to the throat of this bus driver just moments after this image was captured. Photo / Supplied

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

A Rotorua bus driver feared for his life as a passenger held a knife to his throat and tried to steal cash, a union representative says.

The bus driver was not physically injured in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.