A third man has been arrested in relation to Whakatāne murder. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a third man for the murder of Mark Hohua in Whakatāne.

Hohua, 48, died in hospital early on June 19 from injuries suffered the previous evening.

A man, 34, is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today charged with murder.

A 25-year-old man from Waimana and a 32-year-old man from Tāneatua have also been charged with murder in relation to his death.

They are remanded in custody and are due to reappear in court on July 20.

Police reiterated an appeal for anyone who has information about how Hohua was injured, to come forward to police on 105 and quote file 220618/2962.