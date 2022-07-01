Drugs, cash, a gun and ammunition police allege they found in a Bay of Plenty home. Photo / Supplied

Drugs, cash, a gun and ammunition police allege they found in a Bay of Plenty home. Photo / Supplied

Police have seized almost $60,000 worth of methamphetamine and more than $11,000 in cash in a Bay of Plenty operation.

Police searched a Ford St, Ōpōtiki address today as part of a focus on the supply of

illicit drugs in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson alleged police found almost $60,000 worth of methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition and more than $11,000 in cash at the address.

A 39-year-old man was located and arrested at the address. He is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court on Saturday.

"Police are not ruling out further arrests," said Wilson.

Police welcomed information from anyone who had concerns about organised crime

or the supply of illicit drugs in their community.

People were encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on

111 or 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.