Bunnings Rotorua's community sausage sizzle returns, starting with Menz Shed

Rotorua Menz Shed's Bob Price (back left), Gary Cooper, Kevin Rodda and Alf Brash with Bunnings Rotorua's Brody Rangitaawa (front) and Sally Rison. Photo / Shauni James

Bunnings Rotorua has been excited to resume its community sausage sizzles following Covid-19, and Rotorua Menz Shed was the first organisation to get back into the groove of the fundraiser.

The community sausage sizzles - a significant fundraising event for community groups across New Zealand - were postponed when New Zealand moved into the second wave of Covid-19 restrictions.



In line with the easing of government restrictions, about 20 community groups - including the Rotorua Community Menz Shed Trust - have been getting behind the barbecues at selected stores and resuming fundraising for their community projects.



Groups behind the barbecue typically include the Lions Clubs, Rotary Clubs, Scouts,

Guides and local sporting clubs.



To keep everyone safe, Bunnings has made some changes to the way barbecues are run, including increased cleaning processes and hygiene requirements, and new layouts to allow for physical distancing.

Customers can also use the Covid QR code system to register their attendance.

Rotorua Community Menz Shed Trust held its first Bunnings Rotorua barbecue last Saturday.

Chairman Gary Cooper says it is great to have the barbecue opportunities back because it helps them to raise money for their community projects.

"The barbecues are a huge help."

Member Kevin Rodda says the barbecues are also a way to help raise the trust's profile and open up the opportunity for people in the community to engage with it.

They say the funds from the barbecues have helped them to improve the quality of their work, and that there were a number of local organisations who were able to benefit from them.

"They [Bunnings Rotorua] are passionate about it too."

The Menz Shed brings men together in one community space to share their skills, have a laugh and work on practical tasks individually (personal projects) or as a group (for the shed or community).

The sheds often take on community projects such as building playground equipment, building other items and equipment, and repairing items.

Bunnings Rotorua's Brody Rangitaawa says Covid-19 had hurt a lot of organisations, including the Menz Shed, so it was great to slowly get back into things.

Bunnings Rotorua complex manager Sally Rison says the community have certainly wanted the sausage sizzles back and that it is great to be in the position to start them up again.

"They are very popular with the community. On Saturday they [Menz Shed] were a bit run off their feet, it was very busy."

Bunnings director of New Zealand and HR, Jacqui Coombes, says, "We know our community groups, teams and customers in New Zealand are very keen to see this fundraising activity return and we're proud to be bringing the sausage sizzles back in a way that's safe for everyone".



"Although the set-up may look a little bit different, the great feeling of supporting a local community group certainly hasn't changed.

"We're very excited to be welcoming groups back this weekend so they can raise fund for local community projects."