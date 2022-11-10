Black Ferns hooker Luka Connor. Photo / Michael Craig

For Bay of Plenty's Luka Connor, winning the Women's Rugby World Cup would mean "the absolute world".

The Black Ferns hooker, 26, says it has been a "dream" to make the final and the team will do "everything we can" to bring the trophy home this weekend.

It's crunch time for the Black Ferns as they prepare to take on England in front of a sold-out final at Auckland's Eden Park.

"I cannot even explain how special it's going to be," Connor said.

"It's going be so exciting and emotional to play in front of a massive home crowd. It's going to make us feel fearless and ready to go."

Connor made her first-class debut in 2014 when she moved from the eastern Bay of Plenty to Tauranga to focus on her goal of making the Black Ferns.

The former Opotiki College student has done the hard yards since first trialling for the Black Ferns in 2015 and being offered a Black Ferns contract in 2019. She debuted for the Black Ferns last year against Canada in San Diego.

The Black Ferns will play England in the Women's Rugby World Cup final on November 12. Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Connor, who spoke to NZME today ahead of the final, said she was "feeling good".

"Obviously, there are some nerves, but I can't wait to take the field on Saturday.

"This is everything we have been working towards and we're going to do everything we can to bring the trophy home."

It was an "amazing opportunity" to play in the final on home ground.

"It's definitely been massive for us to have our family support us throughout the tournament, and having the support of the crowd around us has made us feel at home.

Connor said to see tickets for the final selling out just minutes after the team won the semi-final match against France last weekend was "awesome for the future of our game".

England may be on a winning streak of 30-plus games but Connor said the Black Ferns would do their best to "tip them over and break that record" and take the cup home.

Connor said just before the team walks onto the field for World Cup games the players share final handshakes, hugs and cheers.

"Walking on the field feels amazing, especially getting ready to hear our anthem.

"I guess when we are in that tunnel we already know what we are doing and not much needs to be said. We just look each other in the eye, and just know what we need to do."

Connor said playing in a Women's World Cup rugby final as a member of the Black Ferns team has been a dream five years in the making.

"The past five years have been building to this day and to be in this moment. And the sacrifices of moving away to Tauranga and just putting everything into the dream and achieving it would mean so much to me and my family."

She said the atmosphere on Saturday was going to be awesome just like it was in their first game against Australia.

"That was a feeling like never before. It was unbelievable. Looking up and seeing the crowd and the boys waving around.

"I thought, 'wow is this for real?' And I know it's going to be the same on Saturday.

"I think it's going to be so special when we look around, see our families, see people who want to watch us and be there."

Connor said her parents, who have come to almost every World Cup game, two of her brothers, and other family and friends from Ōpōtiki would be at the final.

"We just absolutely love playing at home, and we just can't believe the support and really want to finish this on top and bring the trophy home for ourselves, our families, our team and the rest of New Zealand."

Connor said the future of women's rugby in New Zealand was only going to grow more and more, which was "amazing".

"My message to those wanting to play rugby is that if you have your dream just go it. It's not going to be an easy road but no matter what never give up.

"I want to thank everyone who has got me to this point and also thank New Zealand for supporting us."

Speaking to NZME from the Gold Coast, Eliza (Raiha) Stephens, said she had played alongside Connor and helped to coach her when they were members of the Waikite Rugby Club Women's team.

"It's very exciting," Stephens said.

"Luka is an amazing player who has done all the hard yards getting to this point in her rugby career and we are so proud that she is now fulfilling her dream of playing for the Black Ferns in a world cup final.

"Even from a young age, Luka showed she had the talent, the skills, and the commitment needed to go far in this sport and her talent at the game is right up with the men.

"She first came to us when as a 17- or 18-year-old and just like a sponge she soaked up everything her coaches taught her to do."

Stephens said she was competing in the Pan-Pac World Masters Touch Tournament in the Gold Coast and she and her teams would definitely not miss seeing the Black Ferns play England.

"We can't wait to watch Luka and other Black Ferns hold the world cup trophy aloft."