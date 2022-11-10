Rotorua Senior Constable Viv Sutton registering a member. Photo / Supplied

Bike thefts often occur in the summer months, and riders are encouraged to register their bikes with a new tool to help with recovery of stolen bikes.

Rotorua Lakes Council has partnered with Rotorua Police in joining 529 Garage, a bike security platform that helps reduce bike thefts, supports the recovery of stolen bikes and promotes a united cycling community.

Over the past 12 months, 130 bicycles have been reported stolen in Rotorua and 529 Garage enables people to register their bikes, making it easier for app users and the police to be notified and stolen bikes recovered.

Rachel Doelman, Rotorua Lakes Council sustainable journeys coordinator, says joining the 529 Garage initiative is a "no brainer" for the district given Rotorua is well-known as a biking mecca in New Zealand.

"We're excited to be a part of this kaupapa [project] and believe it will have genuine benefits for the community in terms of recovering stolen bikes, while also encouraging cycling which is what the Safe and Sustainable Journeys team is all about – a city where everyone can travel around safely and freely.

"Importantly, this initiative also directly aligns with council's Community Safety Strategy, which encourages a priority-led approach to a safe community that takes active steps to prevent crime and provide an environment in which residents can fully participate."

529 Garage Shield. Photo / Supplied

Rachel says for 529 Garage to be successful locally, the more users there are, the better.

"By registering and adding the tamper-resistant sticker with a unique serial number to your paihikara [bike], this means there'll be a whole community that gets notified, and can assist the police in helping recover your bike."

The council this month hosted three education events about the bike security platform to encourage registration.

Bike thefts are more common in summer as more people use bikes to commute or decide to take advantage of the mountain bike park on a sunny day.

Bike theft is an opportunistic crime, and police urge bike owners to take measures to prevent the ease of theft by recording the identifiable features of their bike.

Top tips to prevent bike theft from police

• Have a quality lock that you attach to the frame of your bike.

• Do not secure your bike to a metal cage or post they could easily be removed from. • Take note of the serial number and take pictures of identifiable features.

• Sign up for 529 Garage and register your bike.

For more information about the 529 bike security programme, go to the Rotorua Lakes Council website.