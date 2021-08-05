Big Bike Film Night Feature Series to inspire cycling enthusiasts

'South - The Tour Te Waipounamu Story' image. Photo / Robin Dawson

Cycling enthusiasts will be able to get the fix of bicycle drama in The Big Bike Film Night Feature Series.

It will be hosting a screening of the inspiring bikepacking feature length documentary South – The Tour Te Waipounamu Story in Rotorua on Tuesday, August 10.

Curator/film pedlar Brett Cotter says, "Our Feature Series concentrates on satisfying cycling enthusiasts craving more bicycle drama with full-length documentaries on a particular cycling genre."

This documentary explores what bikepacking is, and what it means to those who ride the Tour Te Waipounamu, a 1300 plus kilometre race through some of the South Island's most scenic but harsh landscapes, from Cape Farewell in Golden Bay, to the southernmost tip of the South Island at Slope Point.

The Tour Te Waipounamu has been billed as the newest and arguably the toughest bikepacking event on the New Zealand calendar.

Race founder Brian Alder has put together a backcountry route that incorporates many private stations, otherwise inaccessible to the public, as well as navigating a mixture of historic walking tracks and paths.

Brett says, "When you delve into where this race takes you, (physically and mentally) and the type of fitness level needed to undertake this formidable endeavour, you understand what a demanding challenge Brian Alder has placed in front of these race participants, all documented under the careful eye of filmmaker Rob Dawson".

The Big Bike Film Night Feature Series South screens in Rotorua at the Harvest Centre Auditorium and after the film finishes there will be a Q&A Session with Rotorua TTW participant Peter Maindonald.

For more information and to buy tickets go to www.bigbikefilmnight.nz.

The details

- What: The Big Bike Film Night Feature Series

- When: Tuesday, August 10, 7pm

- Where: Harvest Centre Auditorium

- Tickets at www.bigbikefilmnight.nz