One person has been seriously injured after a two-car crash in Waimana. Photo / NZME

Two people have been injured after a two-car crash in Waimana, near Tāneatua in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 2 East and Waimana Rd, about 11.35pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and transported one person with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries to Whakatāne Hospital.