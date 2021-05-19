Rotorua Netball signs join the weird and wonderful of stolen items

Rotorua netball courts have been struck again. Photo / File

No parking signs are the latest items to be stolen from the Rotorua Netball Courts - an issue that has plagued the club over the years.

Rotorua Netball secretary Mary Thompson arrived at the club this morning to find the three no parking signs had disappeared from the carpark.

"I'm just a bit hacked off really because we have to pay for those signs. And the stands that they sit on, and now we haven't got any.

"On Tuesday afternoon, we have primary school netball and the signs and the stands they sit in were all bent and pushed over. But the signs were still there so my husband straightened them all out ready for last night only to be taken."

Rotorua Netball secretary Mary Thompson. Photo / Andrew Warner

It follows a bunch of rubber mats stolen from outside the courts at the beginning of the season.

"We had them at the main entrance of the courts, to stop the gravel coming in. I don't know what people are doing.

"I think the mats were stolen for a purpose, but the parking signs, I guess people are just being funny. What are they going to do with them, put them on their front lawn?"

In 2019, Rotorua Netball had to fork out an extra $500 before the season started after the "disappointing" theft of one of its brand new goal post from the Westbrook courts.

A mere five months later, three "keep off the grass" signs were also allegedly stolen.

STOLEN: Our "Keep off the grass" signs - three of them! So maybe you had a party and you didn't want people parking on... Posted by Rotorua Netball Centre on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Thompson said aside from the rubbish bins, there wasn't much more that could be stolen.

"You can return all the items without question to the gates."