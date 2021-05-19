Rotorua family reunited with missing parcel containing ashes

Photo / Dean Purcell

A Rotorua family have been reunited with a parcel containing a small portion of their relative's ashes.

But after investigating the matter, NZ Post delivered the parcel to the intended recipient on Wednesday.

"It appears the tracking label came off the original package and attached itself to another parcel - which was addressed to a Queenstown address," said a written statement by NZ Post.

"The original parcel was not delivered in Queenstown and made its way through NZ Post's mail network which has a three working-day national delivery target.

"NZ Post can confirm the parcel containing human ashes has been delivered to the intended recipient in Rotorua."

On Tuesday, NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said sending human ashes through the post, or by courier, was strictly prohibited

Johnson's niece declined to comment today.