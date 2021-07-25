Bake some tasty morsels for SPCA Cupcake Day to help animal friends

People are encouraged to get baking for SPCA's Cupcake Day. Photo / Supplied

People are being encouraged to open those cupboards and pull out their aprons, icing and spatulas at the ready, because SPCA Cupcake Day is back on Monday.

SPCA is calling on Kiwis to sign up and bake a difference for animals in need as part of their "sweetest fundraiser of the year".

Rotorua centre manager Vivien Moore says SPCA Cupcake Day is definitely one of the most fun ways people can support the animals of New Zealand.

She says while the date most people bake and sell their cupcakes is Monday, August 2, there is total flexibility for anyone to bake and sell whenever and however suits their schedule, "so getting involved couldn't be easier".

"There are so many costs involved in the work we do here at SPCA and we are always short of funds, so money raised through SPCA Cupcake Day will be invaluable in helping us care for abandoned, abused, and neglected animals in the community.

"Once we accept an animal into our care, we are committed to its welfare and don't opt out of lifesaving surgeries or medication because of cost, so funds raised really do save lives."

Vivien says every year it's so inspiring to see the enthusiasm of bakers.

"We absolutely love seeing pictures of people's amazing (and extremely delicious) creations, and seeing how many people don their aprons to bake a difference for animals is a lovely reminder of the support in the local community."

She says they are still looking for bakers and it's not too late to sign up.

"Every dollar raised goes straight back into SPCA's work, helping animals who need it.

"Sign up to bake at www.spcacupcakeday.co.nz, or if you're unable to bake yourself, you can donate online to another baker too."

New Zealand's SPCA helps protect more than 35,000 animals in the country every year - animals that are sick, injured, abused or simply abandoned.

Its inspectors work to uphold the laws relating to the treatment of animals and bring prosecutions where necessary.

At its animal centres, it gives sanctuary to animals in distress and rehomes suitable animals whenever possible.

The SPCA also works to educate and engage, with a free education programme for schools and people working with children, aiming to help change the hearts and minds of the future generation.