Rotorua Weekender Gives Back: Fun and hard work together at SPCA Rotorua

Rotorua Weekender's Shauni James snuggles up with one of the kittens being looked after at Rotorua SPCA. Photo / Andrew Warner

Spending a few hours a week helping to look after little balls of fluff, man's best friend and any other cute animals in need of care? Sounds like a great deal to me.

Earlier this week I spent time at the Rotorua SPCA centre and found out more about the many ways people can volunteer with them, giving some of the jobs a go.

During a tour of the centre to start off with, I got quite distracted by a group of kittens in one room, which had come into the SPCA's care after being left outside the centre.

They were absolutely gorgeous with the softest fur, and so friendly. I was bombarded with head rubs and purrs, and I definitely did not mind one bit.

It was to my delight that spending some time playing and interacting with the animals is part of a volunteer's job, as it helps to socialise the animals and build their relationship with humans - all a part of helping them to get ready for their future forever homes.

However, after a few snuggles it was time to get into some of the more nitty gritty work.

We started off in the quarantine section, which is where cats or kittens recovering from an illness are kept and looked after, separated from others so that no illnesses spread.

We donned our gloves and made sure their sections were clean and topped up their food and water bowls.

One little kitten needed some chicken broth made up, and it was great to see that, despite some coughs in between, she ended up eating quite heartily.

Making sure the areas are clean includes the likes of switching old newspaper and litter for fresh ones and shaking out bedding.

It was interesting to note how important it is to wash your hands/gloves after tending to each animal, once again to ensure there is no spreading of germs or illnesses.

We then moved to a room which had recently housed kitties with cat flu, and so all of the equipment such as litter trays needed to be disinfected and the area fully wiped down.

Next was setting up the dog's area up for the afternoon/evening.

We brought their beds in from the kennels' outdoor areas and set up their beds with a number of blankets, so that the doggos would be sheltered from the cold and all snuggly.

Then it was time to whip out the good ol' pooper scooper and tidy up a little bit of 'business' that had been left in the outdoors area.

After some washing and drying of bowls our work was done.

As well as helping with tasks such as cleaning cages, feeding the animals, washing and socialising with the animals, there are other ways people can volunteer with the SPCA too, such as taking dogs for a walk or becoming a fosterer.

Ideally animals stay with their foster homes until they are desexed and ready to be homed. Everything is provided, such as food, bedding, litter, and vet costs.

For more information and to put yourself forward as a volunteer or fosterer, email rotorua.info@spca.nz.

And while we are here on the topic of volunteering and helping out Rotorua SPCA, people are being encouraged to get their aprons and icing at the ready, because SPCA Cupcake Day is back on Monday, August 2.

SPCA is calling on Kiwis to sign up and bake a difference for animals in need as part of their "sweetest fundraiser of the year".

If you're interested in participating, go to www.spcacupcakeday.co.nz to register as a baker.

Let friends, family and colleagues know what day you will be selling your delicious baked goods and take donations on the day.

For those who prefer to taste test rather than bake, they can either buy cupcakes on the day, or donate online to registered bakers.

New Zealand's SPCA helps protect more than 35,000 animals in the country every year - animals who are sick, injured, abused or simply abandoned.

Its inspectors work to uphold the laws relating to the treatment of animals and bring prosecutions where necessary.

At its animal centres, it gives sanctuary to animals in distress and rehomes suitable animals whenever possible.

The SPCA also works to educate and engage, with a free education programme for schools and people working with children, aiming to help change the hearts and minds of the future generation.

- If you are part of a charity or organisation who would like to share more about how community members can volunteer with you, and would like to be part of 'Rotorua Weekender Gives Back' get in touch with us at weekender@dailypost.co.nz