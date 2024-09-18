A spokesperson from Pantry d’Or said Foodprint offered the bakery a way to reduce daily food waste and reach more customers.
“On average, we might end up discarding about 5% of our daily inventory.
“This typically includes baked goods and ready-to-eat items that don’t hold up well overnight.
“With the app, we’ll be able to offer unsold items like our daily bread and other baked goods at a discounted price, ensuring they find a home rather than going to waste.”
Once Foodprint has been downloaded, customers can receive notifications from eateries letting them know when food is available to collect before closing, with discounts ranging from 30-90% off the original price.
Craig Goodwin, Rotorua Lakes Council waste and climate manager said the council was committed to reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill, to protect the environment.