The Anzac Day dawn service in Rotorua last year. Photo / Shauni James

The last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion is encouraging people to attend an Anzac Day service this year.

Sir Robert Gillies, who accepted the honour of being made Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit last year, will be going to the dawn service parade in Ōhinemutu in Rotorua on Monday.

Rotorua's Anzac commemorations will start at 5.45am with the Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League Dawn Service at Ōhinemutu to reflect on and remember all the men and women who have served their country.

After the dawn service, a shorter Anzac Day parade will leave from Prince's Gate Arch towards the Cenotaph, where Rotorua's civic memorial service will begin at 9.30am.

This Anzac Day will also be the first time the national live coverage will be broadcast from Rotorua.

Sir Robert Gillies is the only surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion. Photo / NZME

Gillies told the Rotorua Daily Post he has spent Anzac Day as the only surviving member of the battalion for "a few years" and encouraged people to attend an Anzac Day service.

"So many of them have family who were killed in all the wars, especially the Great War and the Second World War - they were much wider wars.

"All the families have had someone in there who didn't come home ... so I do encourage people to go along.

"Lest we forget."

Te Mata Law principal David Stone said there were more than 500 unclaimed medals belonging to soldiers of the 28th Māori Battalion. His own research revealed the names of the soldiers and the full list can be found on the Te Mata Law website.

He is urging their families to come forward and claim them.

"These medals for their loved ones who are left behind, they're a form of remembrance of their loved one.

"It's all about recognition ... the restoration of mana. It's about acknowledging what they've done and their sacrifice."

His research started when he noticed photos of his uncles who died in World War II next to the family dinner table.

"And I just said to my dad, 'how come none of us have our uncles' medals' because none of us ever did? And there was never any kōrero of any family member ever having his medals.

"We didn't know the answer."

Stone wrote to the medals department of the army and from there his research began.

Sir Robert Gillies is attending the dawn service parade in Ōhinemutu in Rotorua on Anzac Day. Photo / Andrew Warner

Gillies also urged whānau of his army brothers to apply for the World War II medals.

"It's about time these medals were presented."

Rotorua RSA president Jason Ramsay said he was hoping for a similar turnout at the service to last year, which was between 15,000 and 20,000 people.

Two years ago, the service was "severely impacted" by Covid and there was no formal parade. Last year's service, however, was "very well attended".

New Zealand is in the orange traffic light setting, which means there is no limit on numbers for indoor or outdoor gatherings. Wearing a face mask is encouraged.

Ramsay said going to an Anzac service was important "to hold the memory of those who did fight, because there's not many of them left now".

A Māori Television media statement said Whakaata Māori will broadcast nationwide and live from Te Papaiouru Marae at Ōhinemutu on Anzac Day.

It is the first time the network has moved its Anzac coverage outside of its Auckland studios since it led the resurgence of Anzac commemorations 17 years ago.

Tāhuhu Rangapū (chief executive) Shane Taurima said Whakaata Māori was committed to returning to and engaging with communities this year for its 18th birthday.

"It is fitting that for this significant event we return to Te Arawa, home of Tā Robert Gillies, the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion. We are thankful to Ngāti Whakaue, whānau and Rotorua organisations who have made this possible."

The coverage will include those gathering at the Muruika Soldiers Memorial in Ōhinemutu, before crossing to Anzac commemorations in Auckland and multiple other locations and stories across the country.

The Opotiki RSA will not be holding Anzac services this year. President Paeone Goonan said the decision was made to protect veterans from Omicron. A section of Elliott St will still be closed for those who wish to visit the town's Cenotaph and pay respects.

The Rotorua District Field of Remembrance last year. Photo / Ben Fraser

Anzac Day services in Rotorua and Taupō

Rotorua

Anzac commemorations start with the Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League Dawn Service at Ōhinemutu from 5.45am to 6.30am. The service includes a short parade past the Muruika Soldiers' Cemetery near St Faith's Church.

Following the dawn service, a shorter Anzac Day parade will depart from Prince's Gate Arch and head along Queen's Drive at 9.20am, making its way to the Cenotaph where Rotorua's Civic Memorial Service will begin at 9.30am, lasting about 30 minutes.

Taupō

6am combined dawn and civic service: Present to the parade marshal at the Great Lake Centre carpark at 5.40am to march from Story Place to Tongariro St.

9am cemetery parade: RSA section, Taupō Cemetery, Rickit St.

Southern Lake Taupō

6am dawn service: Waihi Village, Waihi Marae.

10am cemetery parade: Tūrangi Services Cemetery, Aonini Rd.

10.50am civic service: Present to the parade marshal in Tūrangi town centre to march to the Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA for an 11am service.

Mangakino

10.15am cemetery civic service: RSA Cemetery, Lake Rd.

11am civic service: Mangakino District Services and Citizens Club, Wairenga Rd.