Library staff, from left, T.A Rangi, Kylie Holmes, and Hannah Swale.

Arts and crafts, reading challenges, Anzac activities, performance and keeping active are some ways children and their families can stay busy these April school holidays.

The Rotorua Library is hosting a number of activities throughout the school holidays.

These include opportunities to learn to code, participate in STEM challenges (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), and learn about and reflect on Anzac Day.

Rotorua Library youth and early learning team lead Kylie Holmes says these schools holidays the library has several new crafts available, including new busy bags.

The new crafts include an Anzac poppy sun catcher and painting rocks.

"Each week there will be two fun new busy bags - in the first week we have an Anzac poppy and peg monsters.

"Favourite returning activities include the opportunity to build and programme a Lego robot and learn the basics of scratch coding."

Kylie says these programmes are a great option during the school holidays because it gives families the opportunity to slow down and spend time together.

"Everyone is looking forward to seeing and spending time with families again. We hope to see our regulars again and look forward to meeting new families."

For more information on the library's school holiday programme, go to its website.

The Great Te Aka Mauri Autumn Reading Challenge is also back at the library these school holidays.

As you read, track your progress on the map of Lake Rotorua and cross your time off as you go - each marker equals 15 minutes of reading.

Read for a minimum of six hours to receive a certificate and to go into the draw to win great prizes.

By reading you can also reduce the fines owed on your or a family member's library card. For every 15 minutes your child reads, the library will take $2 off the amount owed for overdue books.

Grown-ups are encouraged to get involved too by reading to their children.

The Lakes Performing Arts Centre is excited to be offering a programme these school holidays too.

Its Page to Screen holiday programme includes dance, drama, music, art and singing each day, to create a performance to finish off each fun-filled day.

It is $200 per week (four days) or $60 per day (9am to 3pm).

There are different themes each day with week one including Peter Pan, Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland and Encanto. Week two includes Jungle Book, Lightning Thief, Little Mermaid and How to Train Your Dragon.

It is also holding an Evolve Band Programme on April 20, where kids can get musicianship, stagecraft, collaboration skills and performance experience in a musical environment with LPAC tutors AJ and Caitlin. It is $45 and runs from 9am to 3.15pm.

For more information about LPAC's school holiday events and to book, email info@lakesperformingarts.com.

The Arts Village is overflowing with activities and events for the whole family these Easter and school holidays.



It is running two weeks of four-day programmes where young artists (8-12 years) will learn new skills, make new friends, try new materials, and create cool art to take home.

The programme provides a stimulating environment for nurturing young creatives.



Each week is inspired by Te Arawa and Rotorua legend, Aunty Bea, and her kaupapa of teaching with happiness, love and joy.

Artwork made will have a chance to be exhibited in Studio 2 on April 30.

The programme runs Tuesday, April 19 to Friday, April 29 and includes a nature clay day, tie dye and ink blot creatures, paper making and more.

The Arts Village is also looking for volunteers to help supervise the tamariki and assist with the activities.

If this interests you, contact Georgia Francis at activities@artsvillage.org.nz.

To see the full programme and enrol your tamariki, go to artsvillage.org.nz/haa.

Each class has a 12:1 supervision ratio, with a total of 20 spaces each day. Enrolments are $30 per day per child. All materials are supplied but children must bring their own kai, sunscreen/hat, and drink bottle.

The Arts Village also has an event coming up where people can support local creators in a fun way.

After the cancellation of Art in the Park due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, the event is back as Art on the Green.

On April 23, 9.30am to 3pm, local artists and creators will be displaying their work on the Arts Village Green.

Watercolours, stained glass, ceramics, crochet and more will be there to discover.

Nearly 50 artist stalls will be on site, with Hello Stranger on Hinemaru open to refresh with coffee and kai. Free art activities will be running inside The Arts Village.

Activities co-ordinator Georgia Francis says, "The initial cancellation of Art in the Park was hugely crushing for us as we really wanted to deliver a great event for the community after a hard year of disappointment and cancellations.

"It's so exciting to finally be able to showcase local artists and give them a platform to sell their work."

She says it is recommended that people bring cash on the day.

This event has been funded by Rotorua Trust and Creative Communities Scheme.

This weekend families can also check out the fun at Rotorua Stockcar Club Inc's annual Easter speedway meeting, featuring superstocks, stockcars, modifieds, production saloons, ministocks, streetstocks, saloons and the Advance Steel Engineering Demolition Derby.

The meeting is on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. Gates open 3pm and racing starts at 5pm, at 105 Paradise Valley Rd.

For more information and entry details go to www.rotoruaspeedway.co.nz.

The Rotorua Youth Centre has creative workshops open all school holidays for children aged between 12 to 17 years old who are keen to make some content for their social media, host their own radio show or battle others in Fortnite.

Spaces are limited and have been filling fast. For more information and to register go to www.rotoruayouthcentre.org.

Danene Jones, Sport Bay of Plenty communications team lead, says there are an epic number of outdoor locations in and around Rotorua to get out and explore with the whānau these holidays.

"Aside from the multitude of walking and biking trails in Whakarewarewa Forest, other top locations that the Sport Bay of Plenty team love are Rotorua's surrounding lakes.

"The 5.5km loop at Lake Tikitapu is a scenic, easy trail for the whole family. Or if you take a short drive out of town there's also Lake Ōkataina which is a great spot for a picnic and has loads of short loop trails.

"If you're feeling a little more adventurous and have older kids, there's also Maunga Kākaramea and its 2.5km trail to the summit.

"It's a decent climb and rated as advanced by DoC, so be sure to check their website and the weather before you head out. On a clear day the panoramic view at the top is one of the best in the region."

Danene says a new study by Sport Bay of Plenty and Sport New Zealand has revealed only 16 per cent of Bay of Plenty rangatahi aged 10 to 18 are meeting Ministry of Health physical activity guidelines - active seven days a week for at least 60 minutes a day.

"Although higher than the national average of 7 per cent, it still means loads of kids in our region are missing out on a vital contributor to their physical and emotional wellbeing."

She says what is key is that being active should be fun.

"Take the time to ask your tamariki and rangatahi what they enjoy, and what would encourage and motivate them to do more.

"For some it may be organised sport or playing backyard cricket. For others it might be catching up with their friends at the basketball court or practising a Tik Tok video alone in their room.

"What matters is that they're moving and developing a positive experience with physical activity that they will hopefully carry through life."