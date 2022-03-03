Shari Cole, 'Ala Mo Toalua (Paths For Two)'. Photo / Supplied

He Kete Kotahi, He Whenu Maha - One Basket, Many Strands is back at the Arts Village for a month in every gallery.

Last November for a week, a taster exhibition in the Cottage Gallery showed a range of artwork from the diverse communities of Rotorua, all celebrating unity and equality in humanity.

These exhibitions are created in the honour of Ábdu'l Bahá, the son of the founder of the Bahá'í Faith.

His life was dedicated to the social and spiritual transformation of the world, particularly the unity and harmony of all ethnicities and races.

He is seen as an exemplar by millions of people around the world and a true champion of justice.

He Kete Kotahi is full of work by people of all backgrounds - artists and amateurs - who are interested in creating art that promotes the oneness of humanity, celebrates our diversity as a human race and illustrates that we are stronger when working together - as strands of harakeke woven together into a kete.

Kara Beattie, 'Holding Up the Sky'. Photo / Supplied

A wide range of visual arts and crafts media are on display, including sculpture, tapa cloth, embroidery, tapestries, traditional painting, watercolour, and traditional Chinese calligraphy.

There will be a People's Choice Award and a Youth Award for those 18 years and under, which will be presented on March 26 at The Arts Village.

This exhibition opens today at 5.30pm, and runs from March 5 to March 26.

This exhibition is funded by Rotorua Multicultural Council, Creative Communities Scheme and Rotorua Baha'is.

The details

- What: He Kete Kotahi, He Whenu Maha - One Basket, Many Strands Exhibition

- When: March 5 to March 26

- Where: The Arts Village

- Free