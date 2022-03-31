Esmee the Mindful Mouse and friends. Photo by Stephan Neff, felt animals and story by Belinda Managh.

This April is a month of discovery at The Arts Village with two photographers celebrating their heritage and investigating their identity, and a small mouse figuring out her uniqueness.

The Arts Village is celebrating the opening of 'Safrikiwi and Kiwi Life' today at 5.30pm and tomorrow, at 10.30am, the opening of 'The Adventures of Esmee the Mindful Mouse'.

Tracy-Leigh McDonald's 'Safrikiwi: The Journey' is born on the plains of Africa, where in a single moment you see a bleak setting of desolation but in the same instant the beauty of new life and joy.

Through dry and cracked land, a single sprout of green giving hope and rebirth: this is her journey.

It's a physical journey of migration and an emotional journey of separation and death, while learning how to allow heartache to condition and prepare for the new - and to celebrate the splendour and beauty of the world we live in.

Unmatched Strength by Tracy-Leigh McDonald. Photo / Supplied

Andrew Griffiths' 'Kiwi Life: An Introspective' is closer to home - an analysis of our everyday reality.

It has always interested Andrew to look below the surface of things a little. Poking a twig under the leaves so to speak, to see what lies beneath - some treasures, and some surprises too.

This set of images is meant to represent a few of the quirkier facets of life in New Zealand - some of it humorous, some of it a little sad. Some of it, hopefully, also beautiful and uplifting.

It's not an indictment, more a celebration and reflection of things we sometimes take for granted, but seen at an oblique angle and with a degree of introspection that Andrew hopes will make people pause and maybe smile a little.

This exhibition runs until April 19 in Studio One.

Climate Change by Andrew Griffiths. Photo / Supplied

Alongside this will be another photographic exhibition gracing the Mosaic Gallery - but this one has a little mouse leading the way.

For Esmee the Mindful Mouse, today is a day for discovery and growth.

As she explores her home in the Redwood Forest she is reminded how truly special she is. And that sometimes her excitement is not always welcomed or appreciated.

On several occasions her friends choose to feel a little flustered and even annoyed at her excited ways.

Esmee is extremely grateful for the guidance of her newly discovered guardian angel, Kathryn the Extraordinary Caterpillar.

She gains awareness about how to manage her own feelings of sadness, and understands she is loved no matter what her day entails.

Esmee's story, written by Belinda Managh, will be on display alongside needle felt pieces by Belinda and photographs by Stephan Neff.

Belinda will also be doing needle felting demonstrations on Saturdays and Wednesdays throughout the exhibition period.

Esmee enters the Mosaic Gallery on April 2 at 10.30am and will be staying until April 23.