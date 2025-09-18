Now, Barrett has officially declared herself back in the race.
“The original intention was to withdraw due to health, but I’ve had about four weeks’ rest and I can confirm that I will be continuing to run for the mayor’s candidacy,” she told Local Democracy Reporting.
She said she has been declared fit by her doctor to take office, should she win the election in October.
Barrett wished to “apologise to supporters” for the confusion, especially as her decision to step back came days before voting opened.
“I understand that people have already voted, and I’m prepared for that. Going forward, I can commit to voters’ confidence to do the best I can. From now until October, I’m committed to stand.”
Barrett, former chief executive of the Auckland-based Lifewise social development organisation, confirmed she has now returned to Rotorua.
It was shortly after that move she became sick, which disrupted campaign plans, she said.
She said her campaign will now follow less traditional routes and she has yet to receive any donations.
“I’m not going to be out there with the billboards and all of it,” she said.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.