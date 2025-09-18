A week ago, Barrett reconfirmed to Local Democracy Reporting she was not campaigning and said she would “return once 100% in a community capacity”.

She said she was not pursuing an official withdrawal, after seeking advice from electoral officials, which meant her name remained on voting ballots.

Local Democracy Reporting reported an official withdrawal could lead to the election being voided.

Fellow mayoral candidate Don Paterson expressed concern about the election’s integrity being at risk in the unusual circumstances.

Now, Barrett has officially declared herself back in the race.

“The original intention was to withdraw due to health, but I’ve had about four weeks’ rest and I can confirm that I will be continuing to run for the mayor’s candidacy,” she told Local Democracy Reporting.

Haehaetu Barrett is a former chief executive of Lifewise. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said she has been declared fit by her doctor to take office, should she win the election in October.

Barrett wished to “apologise to supporters” for the confusion, especially as her decision to step back came days before voting opened.

“I understand that people have already voted, and I’m prepared for that. Going forward, I can commit to voters’ confidence to do the best I can. From now until October, I’m committed to stand.”

Barrett, former chief executive of the Auckland-based Lifewise social development organisation, confirmed she has now returned to Rotorua.

Haehaetu Barrett speaks at a conference as Lifewise chief executive. Photo / Andrew Warner

It was shortly after that move she became sick, which disrupted campaign plans, she said.

She said her campaign will now follow less traditional routes and she has yet to receive any donations.

“I’m not going to be out there with the billboards and all of it,” she said.

“A lot of my way forward will be digital.”

While recovering, Barrett said she has “remained observant” of the political landscape in Rotorua and it was only her ill health that prevented her from committing to the campaign from the start.

“I could see that my hometown community needed change because national decisions are impacting our most vulnerable,” she said.

“I want to contribute towards systemic change in legislation. That hasn’t changed.”

Asked whether she was ready to become mayor of Rotorua if voted in on election day, October 11, Barrett said: “I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Barrett will compete with incumbent Tania Tapsell and fellow challengers Takeina Fraser, Robert Lee and Paterson for the job.

Voting remains open until October 11.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.