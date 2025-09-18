Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Local elections: Haehaetu Barrett back in the race for Rotorua mayor after health scare

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Haehaetu Barrett is back in the running for Rotorua mayor, less than two weeks after dropping out. Photo / Andrew Warner

Haehaetu Barrett is back in the running for Rotorua mayor, less than two weeks after dropping out. Photo / Andrew Warner

Haehaetu Barrett is back in the running for Rotorua mayor after back-pedalling on a previous decision to drop out for medical reasons.

Barrett appeared at an event for Māori candidates on Wednesday hosted by Te Tatau o Te Arawa, despite previously stating her intention to end her campaign.

On stage,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save