Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Haehaetu Barrett’s exit from Rotorua mayoral campaign raises election integrity questions

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Don Paterson. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Don Paterson. Photo / Laura Smith

A Rotorua mayoral hopeful is concerned the integrity of October’s local election is at risk after the late withdrawal of a fellow candidate.

Haehaetu Barrett confirmed she was pulling out of the race for mayor due to a “sudden health complication” days before voting opened this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save