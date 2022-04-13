Dawn service in Rotorua on Anzac Day in 2019. Photo / NZME

The community is invited to come together once more on Anzac Day in remembrance and unity.

Anzac Day - Monday, April 25- marks New Zealand's first major engagement of World War I at Gallipoli, Turkey. While it was a terrible defeat, it has gone on to become a legend of sacrifice.

Residents and visitors are invited to attend several free Anzac commemorations in Rotorua to reflect and remember all the men and women who have served their country.

This year's Anzac commemorations begin with the Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League Dawn Service at Ōhinemutu from 5.45am.

The service will be conducted by the Rev Tom Poata and includes a short parade past the Muruika Soldiers' Cemetery near St Faith's Church.

The dawn service is expected to conclude about 6.30am.

Following the dawn service, a shorter Anzac Day parade will depart from Prince's Gate Arch and head along Queen's Drive at 9.20am, making its way to the cenotaph where Rotorua's Civic Memorial Service will begin at 9.30am, lasting about 30 minutes.

This outside memorial replaces the normal service held in the Energy Events Centre to allow for Covid restrictions on inside events.

The Anzac parade in 2019. Photo / Supplied

The officiating minister will be the Rev Tom Poata, with Mayor Steve Chadwick introducing this year's guest speakers - Commander Keith Wisneski RNZNR and youth speaker representative from Rotorua Lakes High School, head girl Kahurangi Dewes-Green.

Ken Douglas will sound The Last Post on his bugle before the Ode to the Fallen is read by WO11 Pererika Makiha, president of Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League, and Jason Ramsay, president of Rotorua Returned Services Association, in te reo Māori and English respectively.

Placing of the wreaths will take place directly after the service, and pipers from the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band will play.

Guests are encouraged to wear face masks.

Ka maumahara tonu tātau ki a rātau. We will remember them.

Anzac Day events - Monday, April 25

• 5.45am dawn service at Ohinemutu

• 9am Meet at Prince's Gate Arch

• 9.20am Anzac Parade leaves Prince's Gate Arch

• 9.25am Parade arrives at cenotaph, Government Gardens

• 9.30am Anzac Civic Memorial Service begins at cenotaph (expected duration: 30 minutes)

Anzac Day Road closures

• Queens Drive from Prince's Gate Arch to the Te Arawa War Memorial at the roundabout below the museum, from 9am to 10am.

• People driving to the Energy Events Centre are encouraged to avoid the Princes Gate entrance to Government Gardens and instead enter past Polynesian Spa and take the road behind Rotorua Museum and the Energy Events Centre, or arrive before 9am.