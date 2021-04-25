Sacrifice of Anzac soldiers honoured by hundreds in Rotorua

There was a huge gathering of people paying their respects at Rotorua's dawn service. Photo / Shauni James

As the sun rose and steam swirled across Ōhinemutu, hundreds of people stood together in remembrance this Anzac Day - prompting the suggestion of a record turnout this year.

Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League hosted the dawn service, which began with a short parade past the Muruika Soldiers' Cemetery.

The service was one of many across the Bay of Plenty, which saw thousands of people commemorate our fallen soldiers.

Each year Anzac Day marks New Zealand's first major engagement of World War I at Gallipoli, Turkey. While it was a terrible defeat, it has gone on to become a legend of sacrifice.

Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Leith Comer QSO spoke to the crowd of young and old gathered at Ōhinemutu.

"We come here for many reasons. I come to reflect, with pride and respect, on

my elders' military service to our country.

"You will have your reasons for being here. Whatever they are, this is a special place to be."

Comer said Anzac Day was not like last year. With New Zealand caught in alert level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, formal commemorations were cancelled. The country was in lockdown and there was a lot of uncertainty, he said.

"The leadership, the unity, the self-sacrifice, the care for others' wellbeing and safety, and the response to the call to duty - these characteristics displayed by so many over the past year are exactly the same characteristics displayed by men and women on the battlefields of yesteryear."

Examples of warriors of today included doctors, nurses, health workers, essential workers, emergency services and the Defence Force, Comer said.

"Anzac Day is and should remain as the time we as a nation commemorate and honour the deeds of our servicemen and women, particularly those who gave their lives to defend our country and our way of life in past military actions.

"On this day I would also like you to join me in acknowledging the actions of all of our modern-day warriors."

Beautiful wreaths were laid at the dawn service. Photo / Shauni James

Lieutenant Colonel Karl Cummins and Australian Defence Force representative Warrant Officer Class Two Michael Young were also speakers.

Cummins said it was his great pleasure to be at the dawn service.

"We come and gather to remember those who gave service and sacrifice, particularly those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and did not return."

He said their sacrifice and service must be remembered, because they gave us the freedoms we enjoy today.

"I would ask you to reflect on the examples of those who have gone before us. I would ask that we are active in that remembrance."

Young said we remembered not that they were victors, but the spirit with which they fought so far from their homeland.

The flag waved in the breeze at the dawn service. Photo / Shauni James

Rotorua's Margriet Theron attended the dawn service, and said it was a special morning, especially with the contrast to last year's Anzac Day.

"I think it may have been a record crowd this morning. It was great to catch up with so many people. It was a very special day of commemoration."

Following the dawn service, an Anzac Day Parade began from the new Memorial Plaza, pausing at the Government Garden's Rotorua District Field of Remembrance and Cenotaph.

Each of the 110 crosses in the Field of Remembrance represented a soldier from the Rotorua district who died while serving during World War I.

The parade then carried on to the Energy Events Centre where Rotorua's Civic memorial service was held.

Rotorua's Anzac Parade featured many veterans and community members. Photo / Shauni James

Chief of Navy Rear Admiral David Proctor said Anzac Day continued to underpin the nation's collective responsibility to uphold values such as justice and peace, and the commitment to build a better world.



"I know that many things have changed since Gallipoli, both for our Defence Force and for our country, both here in New Zealand and also in Australia. But what has not changed is our commitment to honour those who have served and sacrificed.

"Today we gather together again to pledge that we will remember them."

Student representatives from Rotorua Girls' High School also spoke, including head girl Helena Dou'Ble and deputy head girl Hope Waaka-Smith.

Dou'Ble said: "Today we remember, we tell the stories, we pass them down, we bear witness, so that we never forget.

"We honour those who served and gave their lives. We tell their stories."

The civic memorial service at Energy Events Centre was packed with people. Photo / Shauni James

"While many lost their lives, we the descendants must always remember them and the sacrifices they made for our country.

"We remember New Zealand women who served in a myriad of ways during the wars... Their voices from the past are heard and we call them forth so they can again take their place among us.

"We honour them and celebrate their strength and courage."

Stories were shared of women's experiences during the days of war.

Waaka-Smith paid tribute to her great-grandfather who was a soldier in World War I and World War II.

"Unfortunately I never got to meet him in person, but I'm grateful to hear the many stories about him and what he did for our country.

"I carry him in my heart and hold his deeds as a light in the darkness, an example to follow in his footprints."

Anzac Day wreaths were presented by schools and community groups. Photo / Shauni James

Ken Douglas played the Last Post on his bugle, and Ode to the Fallen was read by Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League's Sam Smith and president of Rotorua Returned Services Association Ron Hope.

School students and community groups laid wreaths while pipers from the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band played.

Music was performed by the Rotorua Brass Band and Elisha Hulton, along with students from Rotorua Boys' High School.

There was a performance by the Royal New Zealand Navy Band at the Band Rotunda following the service.

The Royal New Zealand Navy Band performing at the Band Rotunda in Government Gardens. Photo / Shauni James

Rotorua RSA vice president Jason Ramsay said there was a great turnout at the day's services and wonderful speakers at both.

He said it was important to remember why we get to live the way we live. "Their sacrifice is why we stand here today".

Jim Tancock attended the civic service and said it was great to have everyone commemorating together again after last year.